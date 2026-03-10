Axis Os - Runtime Software Developer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are growing our AXIS OS System team in Lund, Sweden, and seeking a talented Embedded Software Developer to join us.
Your future team
The AXIS OS System team consists of three following sub-teams: "OS Architects"-, "Events, Framework & System"- and the "Runtime"-team. These together are responsible for Linux user-space platform functionality dealing with areas such as event frameworks, configuration management, data infrastructure and system services. Our mission is to create the most secure and reliable operative system, while ensuring ease of use for developers building new features.
For this position, we are seeking a Software Developer to join the Runtime team, focusing on runtime optimization of installable components.
To get to know more about AXIS OS and listen to some of our colleagues, check this out: Get to know the AXIS OS team.
What you will do
As a Software Developer in the Runtime team, you will be instrumental in evolving our core Linux-based operating system. You will be responsible for creating and maintaining the platform's capabilities, evolving its architecture, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure clear outcomes. This role offers the unique opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technologies within a company renowned for its stability and commitment to quality.
* Design, develop, and maintain Linux system software, primarily in user space, for constrained embedded systems.
* Optimize resource utilization and ensure the stability and performance of AXIS OS.
* Develop and integrate robust data infrastructure.
* Actively contribute to, and leverage, open-source software initiatives.
* Collaborate closely within a dynamic team, which includes firmware architects, and specialists in events & frameworks.
* Engage in the full software development lifecycle, from concept to deployment.
Who are you?
You will love this position if you are ambitious, willing to learn and interested in solving things together with others - teamwork and collaboration are essential to your success at Axis. As a person we believe that you are a developer who has a "can do" attitude and enjoys working with a variety of tasks in complex environments.
In addition to the above we think you also have:
* A MSc in Computer Science, or equivalent experience in a related field
* Solid experience with embedded programming using Linux systems
* At least five years' working experience
* Knowledge of operating systems concepts
* Interest in different programming languages
* Experience in working with open-source software
* Knowledge of network-oriented API concepts
* Experience with connected software platforms, both local- and cloud-network topologies
Who am I, your future manager?
As a manager my most important task is to make sure that you and your team members are enabled to be successful. I do this by being supportive and clear with expectations on you and your team. I am transparent and expect transparency from you. Failing is an important part of what we do, but we fail fast, and we learn from it so we can improve and be even more successful.
My door is always open, and I am open for any discussions. At the same time, I believe in independence and self-leadership for all team members. It's our people with their drive and collective knowledge that make us successful.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Aleksandar Rodzevski, Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-123008". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Jobbnummer
9788094