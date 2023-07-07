Automotive Software Developer
We are now looking for C++ Developers for our Automotive Division
Our Digital Engineering teams are now growing and we are looking for experienced C++ developers who aspire to be part of the transformation towards Software-Driven Vehicles.
Your role
As a Software Developer, you will be designing and implementing code for one of the different automotive domains: Connectivity/Infotainment, ADAS/AD, E/E Platform, etc. You will be part of an agile development team that is responsible for its backlog and working closely with Product Owner and other stakeholders to ensure a capable and quality assured software platform.
The team takes lead on software development process definition and CI/CD, owns an embedded software platform, handshakes requirements with internal and external stakeholders. Your closest surrounding consists of software developers using C, C++ and/or Python, as well as Software Architects, System Engineers, Scrum Masters and Product Owners.
Requirements for the role:
- Senior Software Developer with proven hands-on experience of designing and coding complex embedded systems
- Experience of delivering software into a Continuous Integration tool chain
- At least 5-10 years of experience from software development in C++ (std 11/14) for embedded systems
- Development experience in Linux / QNX environment, optimization of SW code, unit testing and test automation
- Embedded multiprocessor environment including hypervisors, Linux / QNX, Rust, Robot Framework, and other modern technologies.
- A driven self-motivated person with a technical mind-set, team-oriented and well acquainted with agile methods
Desired qualifications:
- Automotive embedded system experience is meritorious
- Knowledge of AUTOSAR (classic / adaptive)
- Knowledge of automotive communication protocols - CAN/LIN/ Ethernet/ FlexRay, etc.
- Experience in working with automotive microcontrollers e.g RH850, NXP MPC55xx, etc. and various compilers.
- Understanding or experience from AAOS
What we offer you
Capgemini Engineering is no better than its people. We offer you a work environment that is characterized by innovation. As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
Get to know us better here!
Welcome with your application!
Recruitment process during the holiday period.
Right now it's a holiday at Capgemini Engineering. We look forward to reviewing your application when we return in week 33 and expect to be able to give you feedback towards the end of August.
Thanks for your patience!
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously.
Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail.
Please use our career site.
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
