Automotive Engineer
2025-03-06
Are you an ambitious Automotive engineer with a passion for developing next generation of cars? Then this role is for you!
We are currently looking for a Product Development Engineer within the automotive industry to add to our team in Gothenburg.
ZMART Engineering is a consultant company with focus on Automotive software development, mechatronics and embedded systems.
About the Role
We are looking for an Automotive Engineer, minimum Master of Science, for a role to one of our customers. In this role, you will combine your skills in Automotive System development with model based software development (Matlab/Simulink). The team works as a fluid SCRUM team according to SAFe and is responsible for developing and testing the application layer software for ECUs.
About You
We believe you are an ambitious and motivated SW/HW engineer with a passion for solving complex problems. You can work well with others and think the best way to solve a problem is through teamwork. You need to have a natural drive and willingness to learn by networking!
Required experience:
Minimum Master of Science for this role. Automotive, Mechatronics system and control, computer science/technical physics or equal work experience.
Interest in Automotive
Matlab/Simulink
C/C++
B-drivers license
In addition, it's meritorious to have experience in:
Automotive industry and ISO 26262.
Embedded Hardware knowledge.
Software testing and system level testing.
CAN/LIN measurement.
Python, C/C++ or other languages
