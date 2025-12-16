Automation Expert-High-Pressure Homogenizer Tetra Pak Processing Solutions
2025-12-16
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak operates on a global stage, partnering with the largest customers in the liquid food processing industry. Our reputation for innovation and quality is unmatched, and we are accelerating our ambitions in the homogenizer business-a key area for the company.
As an Automation Expert, you will utilize, develop, and deploy advanced system design, infrastructure, and automation solutions for high-pressure homogenization technology. You will play a crucial role in driving innovation, securing first-mover advantage in new technologies, and ensuring optimal performance of our high-pressure homogenizer product portfolio. You will also act as a key contributor in implementing digital and automation strategies within the business stream.
The position is permanent and based in Lund, Sweden, but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As an Automation Expert, you will be at the forefront of automation, digitalization and technology for high-pressure homogenization. In this role, you will:
Lead, develop and deploy automation solutions
Participate and drive R&D projects by ensuring total system performance and alignment with Tetra Pak overall automation strategy
Lead, define and execute automation and digitalization strategies for the high-pressure homogenization product line.
Stay ahead of industry trends by monitoring new technologies and applications in homogenization and automation.
Support advanced troubleshooting for complex technical issues and assist production and order fulfillment teams.
We believe you have
Master's degree in Electrical/Mechatronics Engineering or related field.
Extensive experience (10+ years) in food processing or industrial automation & design.
A strategic mindset with the ability to see the big picture and align technical decisions with long-term business goals.
A visionary approach to innovation, anticipating future trends and driving first-mover advantage in technology and automation.
Expertise in automation systems (Siemens, Rockwell)
Experience with advanced sensor technology
Ability to lead others in their work (informal leadership)
Fluent in English
Your personality is the key to our common success! You are good at figuring out how to get things done and how to organise activities. You drive for results and have the ability to deliver on time and under pressure. We believe that you are a clear communicator and good at building effective relationships with others. You are driven and engaged in your work, and the ability to take initiatives and decisions comes natural to you.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2026.01.11.
To know more about the position, contact Fredrik Nilsson at +46 46 36 5573
Questions about your application, contact Martin Fosser at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information, contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
