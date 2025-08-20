Automation Engineer
2025-08-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
Incluso AB Västerås
We are looking for an "Automation Engineer" for a global company in Västerås.
Start is in September 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The automation engineer with both practical experience, strategic thinking and who wants to be involved in developing our new factory with a focus on automated assembly.
About the assignment
You will play a key role in our automation initiative and work closely with cross-functional teams within production engineering. The assignment includes responsibility for technical matters with suppliers in our major automation projects, as well as hands-on work developing our own automation solutions - from concept to commissioning.
We are looking for you who
• Has several years of experience in automating assembly lines and improving production flows.
• Has a good understanding of technical project management and production flows.
• Has experience in procurement and commissioning of automation equipment.
• Thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where you get to be involved in building something from scratch.
• Is unpretentious, solution-oriented and has good collaboration skills.
• Fluency in English and Swedish is required.
Meritorious
• Experience in building new production environments from scratch.
• Used to working with European suppliers
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in September 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
