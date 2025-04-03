Automation Engineer
Repligen Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-04-03
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Repligen Sweden AB i Lund
Repligen Sweden is an wholly owned subsidiary of Repligen Corporation (US) that provides products and strategic services within the Life Science and Biotechnology pharmaceutical industry. Our facility is located in St. Lars Park in Lund where we have production and laboratory facilities. We manufacture growth factors and affinity ligands using microbial fermentation. Since our products are critical raw materials for our customers, we have chosen to base our ISO9001certified quality system on European GMP. We actively work with continuous improvements in accordance with the LEAN philosophy. We work also actively with safety and sustainability and in addition to our IS09001 certification, we also hold ISO45001 and ISO14001 certifications.
Our vision is "To be a leader in the manufacturing and innovation of proteins for a better world" and our core values (our DNA) are flexibility, passion, teamwork and transparency. Read more about us at: www.repligen.com
You'll be part of a cross functional team of 7 highly motivated and collaborative colleagues that ensure the production facility is up and running 24/7. We give support to other departments and implement new equipment and processes and oversee the overall Manufacturing facility processes. This role will be based in Lund Sweden and will report to the Team Manager, Engineering Support.
Responsibilities
As Automation Engineer you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and supporting automation systems primarily utilizing the Emerson DeltaV platform. Play a crucial role in delivering efficient, reliable, and scalable solutions that meet production's automation requirements.
Design and develop manufacturing control systems in support of process operations.
Procure, install, and maintain process control system (hardware, software, network) in accordance with GMP principles.
Interact with production personnel to identify and analyze continuous improvement through automation upgrades.
Design, program, test and validate process control automation.
Design, develop and implement technical solutions by establishing integration strategies, configuring and programming PLCs DCSs as well as design, build and install and integrate automation control system, hardware, panels and field devices.
Qualifications
The successful candidate will meet the following criteria:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics etc. or equivalent.
Proven experience working as an DeltaV Automation Engineer.
3-5 years of automation engineering experience
Understanding of Process Automation in a Pharma/Biotech environment.
Strong knowledge of the DeltaV & Unicorn platform, including configuration, programming, and troubleshooting.
Solid understanding of industrial communication protocols (e.g., Modbus, OPC, Ethernet/IP).
Experience in developing and maintaining technical documentation.
Good and transparent communication, including solid written, oral and presentation-giving skills in Swedish and English.
Previous experience of working with GMP and/or ISO 9001 is desirable
Experience with SCADA, MES, and database systems, or computer system validation are considered a plus.
What Repligen Offers
Repligen offers you a competitive remuneration package. But most importantly Repligen offers you a stimulating, fast-paced environment with steep learning curves and the opportunity to contribute to the healthcare of patients worldwide. All of this with an international team from a modern production and laboratory site in Lund, Sweden.
Does this sound interesting? Then you are most welcome to apply. We apply on an ongoing basis. Please note that we unfortunately do not have the possibility to accept applications via email. If you have any questions, please contact the union chairman (Unionen) Dan Kabrell: DNKB@repligen.com
; +46 46 270 88 30 or Team Manager, Engineering Support Andreas Dahlgren: ANDA@repligen.com
; +46 46 280 17 69. The recruitment process takes place in collaboration with colleagues in Repligen Netherlands and the initial contacts may therefore take place in English.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Repligen Sweden AB
(org.nr 556869-0704)
Sankt Lars Väg 47 (visa karta
)
220 09 LUND Arbetsplats
Repligen Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9264871