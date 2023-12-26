Automation Engineer
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job scope function
You will be part of the engineering team that takes into use and starts up the factory's automation and production systems.
You will work intimately with process, maintenance, production and software engineering teams responsible for higher-level systems, such as MES, ERP and PLM.
The production environment places very high demands on cleanliness, uptime to reach the established quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technology and the design of new innovative solutions. We will partner with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have extensive experience in the field and have run large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demands on accuracy and scale. You have a deep understanding and hands-on experience integrating highly diverse, complex equipment into higher levels of automation and developing some of the world's most advanced control systems. You work symbiotically with the plant design and manufacturing engineering team, translating their input into crisp specs, and organizing execution into an ecosystem of external vendors and in-house developers.
The main responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory. -Commissioning of new equipment. -Troubleshooting as part of the maintenance procedure.
• Work together with the industrial automation systems design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
• Become part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world. -Review documentation on technical design (requirement specifications, functional design, logic diagrams, test cases and test protocols).
The work is carried out on site in Skellefteå Requirements
• At least 4 years of experience in the relevant field of activity * AUTOMATIONSTEKNIK * CONTROL AND CONTROL TECHNOLOGY
Strong meritorious with experience in the following
• COMPUTER SCIENCE * ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING * PROGRAMVARUTEKNIK * PLC * OPCUA * MY * SCADA
• BECKHOFF * SIEMENS * ABB800XA * FAT * SAT * INSTRUMENTATION * AGV * API * ASRS * SEMICONDUCTOR * ELECTRONICS * FINE CHEMICALS * MOTION TECHNOLOGY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Automation Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8354546