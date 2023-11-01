Automation Engineer - Maintenance
2023-11-01
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society.
When old technology is phased out and overtaken by electrification in the coming years, batteries are going to become the differentiating factor. With increasing technology differentiation and growth of R&D efforts from sophisticated customers, especially in the automotive industry, our strategy with Northvolt Labs in Västerås is to provide a facility for them to develop their own design, then test, industrialize and qualify it, before taking it to large-scale production in Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå.
Time has come to ramp up the recruitment of Automation Engineers. Exciting times comes ahead and you will get the opportunity to create the future of energy. You work according to Northvolt values, routines, budget, management system and plan. A safe operation production line is our highest priority. This role will work closely with Shift Leaders, Production Manager, Safety, Quality, Environment, Maintenance and Process teams.
You will get the unique opportunity to be part of installation, commissioning and later on the maintenance of Northvolt Ett.
Main tasks:
Daily work with improvement regarding safety and secure that rules and regulations are followed within the discipline.
In close co-operation with the rest of the team you will work with start-up, programming, set-up and maintenance of our process-, drive- and PLC systems.
This role will work closely with the installation and commissioning all the way to practical completion.
Development and execution of preventive and predictive maintenance within the discipline.
Work with troubleshooting, optimization and root cause problem elimination for process and equipment.
Document repairs that has been done and the needed preventive actions. Reviewing technical proposals and approving the solutions from a maintenance perspective.
Together with the rest of the team the control and programming engineer is a key person to optimize the reliability of the plant with continuous work to minimize downtime and maximize quality output.
This role includes on call duty.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete Linkedin profile. Full time employment, fixed salary, start date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
B.Sc in automation, electrical, IT or similar, alternatively you have acquired corresponding competence with hands on experience.
Earlier experience with programming of e.g. ABB 800xA or Siemens PCS7.
• 3 years of Safety experience from process industry working with permit procedures, Lock Out Tag Out, near miss reporting, safety audits, maintenance audits and daily following up on Safety actions.
• 3 years of experience from Process Industry (battery/paper mill/food/ chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/medicals processing or similar)
• 3 years of working with process control systems.
Experience of equipment, piping, pumps, valves, control tools, chemicals, electronics.
Administrative competence, ERP, work orders, mail, incident reporting.
Understands how to utilize the equipment in order to run efficient manufacturing with optimization of energy and costs.
Good English both written and oral skills.
Basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus.
Work with process evaluation and documentation.
High work ethic, multi-tasker, strong analytical ability and attention to details, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit.
