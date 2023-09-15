Automation Architect (730879)
2023-09-15
About this opportunity
We're looking for a strong technical automation architect for building and developing an extraordinary continues integration and deployment flow.
Would you like to be part of lifting our 5G Core offering to a new level and, in the process, introduce a new way of working?
As an automation architect, the successful candidate are a problem solver in a highly complex, fast-paced, geographically diverse matrix organization working with the latest telecom technologies while at the same time demonstrating a strong ability to lead change, inspire, innovate, drive efficiencies, automation, and digitalization and collaboration within, and with other units.
As an automation architect, you will need to define the wanted automation framework (e.g. technical stack, onboarding and migration strategy, test strategy), implement it on a high-level, and continuously evolve it within, and with other units. As an automation architect, you will need to closely cooperate and collaborate with CI, CD and AI/ML stakeholders, looking for best practices, and coach CI CD automation teams for the best possible way under the cloud native transformation and automation journey.
This role will be a direct report to the Head of CI CD Automation Framework unit.
What you will do:
Lead the Solution CI implementation, including the integration with PDU applications PSP -Product Specific Pipeline.
Lead the Solution CD implementation, including the pipeline tool alignment, CDD and SW artifacts for reuse by SD/SDU
Lead the Solution Automation framework implementation in the following dimensions Deployment automation, Test automation, Configuration generation automation, Zero touch automation pipeline, in close collaboration with T&A unit
Lead the Solution AI/ML strategy and implement tangible artifacts to optimize the Automation framework in close collaboration with the Architecture &Technology (A&T) unit.
You will bring:
Soft skills:
Innovative and ambitious approach - Thriving with creating something from the ground up. Challenging the status quo and exploring new methodologies to shape and drive our CI/CD strategy.
Communication and Collaboration: Strong communication skills to effectively convey ideas, influence and collaborate with teams, and establish links with stakeholders at different levels. Your collaborative skills will develop a collaborative environment that promotes teamwork.
Problem-Solving and Critical Thinking: Analyzing sophisticated problems, identifying bottlenecks, and thinking out-of-the-box.
Adaptability and Flexibility: Adaptability to adapt to changing requirements, technologies, and industry trends, and the ability to adjust strategies accordingly.
Technical skills:
DevOps Principles: Strong understanding of DevOps principles, including continuous integration, continuous delivery, version control systems like Git, Gerrit and orchestration tools e.g. Docker, Kubernetes.
CI & CD Tools: Knowledge about tools such as Jenkins, Gerrit, Ansible, FluxCD, Argo CD, Spinnaker, Azure Dev is important. You should understand how to set up and configure these tools to automate the build, test, and deployment processes. Such as Github, azure devops, spinnaker
Cloud-native principles: Strong understanding of cloud-native principles with twelve-factor methodology as base.
Domain expertise: An understanding of the architecture, protocols, and components involved in Ericsson 5G Core.
Experiences:
Customer projects, especially related to SW delivery.
Being part or have been engaged in the open-source community.
Software development
Experience from SW/HW testing and validation.
AI/ML (or just interest in AI/ML)
Team leadership, strong communication and collaboration skills.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Elzbieta Penpeska at elzbieta.a.penpeska@ericsson.com
Primary location for this role: Göteborg, Sweden
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Västra Götaland : Göteborg
