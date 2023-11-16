Atelier Designer: Senior Designer role & Other Stories
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
& Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. Our creative ateliers in Paris and Stockholm design diversified fashion collections with great attention to detail and quality. For us there's no right or wrong when it comes to style, just possibilities and the joy of self-expression.
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal, and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example, and we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced and passionate Atelier Designer to join our team at HQ in Stockholm. We believe you have a strong feeling and intuition for trends balanced with a commercial eye and a big passion for the feminine customer. You have been designing across high fashion directional collections in Womenswear and will set and illustrate a clear and inspiring creative vision for the Atelier in line with the concept description and brand direction.
You encourage and contribute to the shared responsibility of creating and protecting an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone is allowed to self-identify.
Main responsibilities:
Set a clear design vision for the Stockholm Atelier assortment and & Other Stories Essential assortment with the Core target customer in mind
Inspire and lead the team towards the vision
Ensure that the vision come true, from idea to product
Ensure that the offer continues to drive the brand forward season on season, and daring to drive renewal that exceeds customer's expectations
Collaborate with all Atelier Designers to create the best product offer for total & Other Stories
Enable the team to fully deliver on visual goal and a coordinated collection with high standard on both design and final product
Secure that every single product is in line with our Design DNA and delivers a customer value
Responsible for driving the trend research for the Atelier, ensuring customer focus
Plan and create a well-coordinated product assortment with focus on loved products including Essentials and fashion products
Be the design spokesperson for your Atelier
Qualifications
We would love to meet someone who
Has a Fashion Design BA/MA with minimum 5 years of industry experience from Women's RTW commercial fashion in a Senior Designer role
Proven experience of successfully leading in a creatively visionary role
Ability to see the whole and strategically plan the total collection
Has proven record in making the vision come true, from idea to product
Has a customer centric mindset with clear understanding of the target customer
An in-depth knowledge of the fashion and/or retail industry with a sense of style and trends relevant to the target customer
Has a high level of awareness and knowledge of current and future trends
Proven track record in developing current, commercial, and profitable collections
Can demonstrate a great knowledge of textiles, materials, print and colors
Clear understanding of production processes
Has clear communication and collaboration skills
Has proficiency in relevant tools and systems. Is experienced in adobe Creative Suite program. CLO 3D is meriting
Has a proven track-record of successfully leading teams
Is able to demonstrate well developed communication and collaboration skills
Fluent and efficient communication in English (written and spoken)
You are guided by our values in all that you do, and together with your colleagues you are responsible for keeping the values alive and as a guide in your everyday work.
Additional Information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm, to start in March 2024 and you will report to our Design manager.
If you feel your experiences, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English and portfolio with relevant work showing design process and finished products from a variety of projects (max 10mb pdf) untill . Last day to apply is 22nd November 2023.
If you are already an employee within the H&M Group: Always remember to initiate a dialogue with your current manager when applying.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases.
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8268462