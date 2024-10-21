AstraZeneca Sr. Scientist, SPR & Biophysics - through KellyOCG
AstraZeneca is a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative prescription medicines. AstraZeneca offers a dynamic workplace culture that fosters creativity, collaboration, and scientific excellence.
For our trusted partner AstraZeneca, KellyOCG is seeking a Senior Scientist, SPR & Biophysics on a 12-month contract, with the potential for extension and future collaboration. This is a lab-based position within AstraZeneca's Protein Science, Structural Biology, and Biophysics department, located at their Gothenburg R&D site in Sweden. You will play a key role in shaping drug discovery projects, using cutting-edge biophysical tools to drive scientific innovation and contribute to the development of life-changing medicines.
The arena: We are looking for a motivated Senior Scientist with deep expertise in Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and other biophysical techniques. In this role, you will apply your specialized knowledge to develop SPR assays, optimize methods, and perform screening experiments. As part of AstraZeneca's Biophysics team, you will work across different therapeutic areas, leveraging SPR, NMR, ITC, DSF, HDX-MS, and other advanced technologies to support drug discovery projects from target validation through drug candidate selection. You will collaborate with diverse internal teams, contribute to high-impact research, and have a direct influence on project direction and outcomes.
What you will do: The role of Senior Scientist is a laboratory-based position, where you will support the characterization of molecular interactions in drug discovery, focusing on Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and other biophysical techniques. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated biophysicist with deep expertise in SPR assay development, method optimization, and screening. Your expertise in analyzing SPR data, interpreting results, and integrating findings with other research will provide comprehensive insights into drug mechanisms of action. You will engage with scientists from diverse disciplines in a collaborative environment, contributing to the integration of SPR and biophysical findings into broader research objectives.
You will document and present your results in both internal and external meetings, playing a vital role in driving our scientific endeavors forward. To succeed in this role, you will need strong communication skills, teamwork abilities, and an independent, problem-solving attitude.
Essential requirements:
Ph.D. or equivalent in Chemistry, Biochemistry, or a related field, with a focus on biophysical techniques to characterize molecular interactions, preferably SPR (or a similar system).
Proficiency with surface-based biosensor platforms (e.g., Biacore, Nicoya, Octet, WAVEsystem) including assay development and optimization.
Expertise in developing, troubleshooting, and optimizing biosensor assays for high-throughput screening and kinetic data analysis, with proficiency in data analysis software (e.g., Biacore Insight, WAVEcontrol) and protein sample preparation.
Familiarity with complementary biophysical methods such as ITC, MST, or DSF, as well as protein expression, purification, and characterization techniques to ensure optimal sample quality for biophysical assays.
A proven reputation demonstrated through an excellent track record of publications and/or conference presentations.
Desirable for the role:
Experience working in a drug discovery environment.
The final date to apply is October 31st, but we encourage early applications as positions may be filled before the deadline. We will review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis.
Why AstraZeneca? At AstraZeneca, we believe in seizing opportunities for change. By joining our team, you'll be part of a pioneering company that's shaping the future of healthcare. Collaborate with some of the brightest minds and leverage cutting-edge techniques to bring life-changing medicines to patients around the world. Så ansöker du
