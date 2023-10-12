Assortment Planner wanted to global fashion company

Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2023-10-12


About the Position

Are you ready to take your career to the next level as an Assortment Planner? Join our dynamic team and play a pivotal role in shaping our customer experience. We 're looking for a talented individual who can proactively identify sales opportunities, optimize product assortments, and drive growth through data-driven insights.

Key Responsibilities

As an Assortment Planner, you will:

• Optimize the product mix for every region, ensuring both growth and profitability.
• Collaborate closely with the Product Manager and Business Controller to deliver exceptional omni-channel customer experiences.
• Identify and act on growth opportunities to make a significant impact.
• Enhance our global and regional omni-channel customer experiences by aligning assortments with market demands.
• Maintain up-to-date capacity indicators for channels, regions, and departments.
• Guide and strategize with the team for successful planning and execution.

This role is as a consultant via Adecco with planned start within immedate affect and will go on for initially 3 months.

Please note: We are exclusively seeking freelancers and self-employed consultants for this position.

Qualifications

To excel in this role, you should possess the following:

• A team player with excellent communication skills and a positive attitude.
• Strong sales and analytical acumen, capable of transforming insights into actionable plans.
• Adaptability and a proactive mindset, thriving in a dynamic setting.
• A genuine passion for our products and a relentless pursuit of results.
• A degree in Business Administration, Buying, or a relevant field.
• Previous experience in Planning, Merchandising, or Controlling.
• Proficiency in Excel and a keen eye for fashion trends.

Contact Information

For inquiries regarding the application process, please contact our support team at info@adecco.se.

If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please don 't hesitate to reach out to our dedicated recruiter via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se

Welcome to Apply!

Keywords: Assortment Planner, Merchandising, Growth, Data-driven, Fashion Trends, Omni-channel, Business Administration, Freelancers, Consultants.

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivare
Adecco Sweden AB (org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/

Kontakt
Business Manager
Jesper Jenefjärd

