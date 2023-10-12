Assortment Planner wanted to global fashion company
About the Position
Are you ready to take your career to the next level as an Assortment Planner? Join our dynamic team and play a pivotal role in shaping our customer experience. We 're looking for a talented individual who can proactively identify sales opportunities, optimize product assortments, and drive growth through data-driven insights.
Key Responsibilities
As an Assortment Planner, you will:
• Optimize the product mix for every region, ensuring both growth and profitability.
• Collaborate closely with the Product Manager and Business Controller to deliver exceptional omni-channel customer experiences.
• Identify and act on growth opportunities to make a significant impact.
• Enhance our global and regional omni-channel customer experiences by aligning assortments with market demands.
• Maintain up-to-date capacity indicators for channels, regions, and departments.
• Guide and strategize with the team for successful planning and execution.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco with planned start within immedate affect and will go on for initially 3 months.
Please note: We are exclusively seeking freelancers and self-employed consultants for this position.
Qualifications
To excel in this role, you should possess the following:
• A team player with excellent communication skills and a positive attitude.
• Strong sales and analytical acumen, capable of transforming insights into actionable plans.
• Adaptability and a proactive mindset, thriving in a dynamic setting.
• A genuine passion for our products and a relentless pursuit of results.
• A degree in Business Administration, Buying, or a relevant field.
• Previous experience in Planning, Merchandising, or Controlling.
• Proficiency in Excel and a keen eye for fashion trends.
Contact Information
For inquiries regarding the application process, please contact our support team at info@adecco.se
.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please don 't hesitate to reach out to our dedicated recruiter via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
Welcome to Apply!
