Assortment Manager Denim & Accessories at Weekday, temporary role
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Weekday has set out to become a youth destination where we offer a multi-brand experience. By expanding that future vision, the Monki brand is now incorporated under the Weekday umbrella.
Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
About Weekday
Weekday is a street fashion lifestyle brand by and for the creative generation, setting out to make waves.
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives.
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold, and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion.
Job Description
We are now looking for a temporary Assortment manager for our Multi-brand Denim & Accessories team.
Are you an experienced leader who is driven by inspiring and empowering others? Are you excited about leading and building a big team? Do you have a passion for fashion and the young consumer and are you excited to find and maximize the opportunities and business potential in our new multi-brand set-up?
Then we would love to meet you!
As an Assortment Manager for Denim & Accessories at WEEKDAY you will lead a big team of 15 people entering a new set-up with Monki being incorporated as well. The team is being formed during this fall and will be at full strength in January next year. Then your joint mission is to create the best possible customer offers for our customers. You will have multiple customers for multiple brands - Weekday, Monki and Cheap Monday - with denim being a significant share of the business, while also working with accessories and underwear. The key will be to strategically optimize the different brands while getting the team to work together.
You are someone who is driven by leading, inspiring & empowering others, with a passion for fashion and for our customers. You are collaborative and communicative. You are driven by the opportunity to maximize the potential of our products and assortment in a creative and responsible way.
You will be responsible for identifying, setting, driving & implementing short & long- term assortment strategy & methods for the whole Denim & Accessories Assortment at Weekday. You will be responsible to align and drive in alignment with overall brand goals & direction and you will be a key player in setting and driving the Weekday Assortment growth strategies towards our exciting future!
You will be responsible for building a well-coordinated assortment in all channels together with the Design Lead and the two Business Controllers as well as with stakeholders in Production and our Customer Experience teams. You are an experienced and natural leader who can confidently influence and engage with others. You are communicative and you enjoy coaching teams.
As a successful Assortment Manager, you are result oriented with strong salesmanship, you always seek opportunities and have a strong logical and strategic approach. You have a drive to always find innovative ways to increase selling and profitability with the customer in focus. You are a team player who collaborates well with others. You are driven and open minded and you thrive with ownership.
Your responsibilities will also cover the scope of:
Lead and develop the team in accordance with our values & our global leadership expectations
Ensure an organization that has the ability to deliver on our people, planet & business goals
Constantly monitor the customer & the market, identify business opportunities & risks to be able to act & adapt strategically
Overall result & profitability for the customer offer
Set & drive strategies for way of working, and drive change where needed
Collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the best customer offer & result end-to-end
Qualifications
Experience of leading a team and growing business in a similar position
Excellent leadership & self- leadership, communication and presentation skills
A true passion for the fashion industry and extraordinary customer focus for our brands target customer
A solid commercial focus & fashion relevance - sales driven with a curious mindset, always focused on the best and most cost-efficient solution
Strong ability to develop & empower the team to reach set goals & visions
Strategic
Flexible & agile mindset
Collaborative & communicative
Growth mindset
Written and verbal skills in English
Additional Information
This is a temporary position covering a parental leave, based at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden, starting in December 2023 and running through January 2025, ensuring proper handovers both in the beginning and in the end of the assignment. The role reports to Head of Assortment.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with your CV in English by 22 October 2023.
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of a great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Weekday Jobbnummer
8191111