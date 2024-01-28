Associate vice president
2024-01-28
Digital Business Services is looking for experienced transition leaders for its Transition Centre of Excellence (CoE).
The Transition CoE is a global team of high performing transition experts who are responsible for the full lifecycle of a customer journey from RFPs to Transition executions.
Group Transition Managers should have deep knowledge, expertise, and experience of leading global application transition programs in complex and challenging environments.
They should be willing to work in an individual contributor capacity as well as leading a team of transition experts for large and complex programs.
Group Transition Managers are responsible for creating and defending the end-to-end transition solutions and subsequently leading the transition execution programs.
o Scripted turnaround on multiple Crit-Sit projects i.e. navigating difficult T&C(s), creating "win-win" for customers and consulting teams, within stressed time limits
Began hands-on development career with British Telecom and Alltel's Virtuoso-II platform in the Billing, Rating, and reporting functions; expanded to Project and Delivery management, handling large teams (~ 400 people)
Led Services teams with a focus to deliver on tight SLAs/QoS, enabled by the right Governance models (Build-Ops Handshake management, Metrics oversight and Performance Improvement projects); deep experiences with Billing, Customer Care, ERP, Dealer Management, Analytics and Fraud Management
Select engagements include:
o Led a high-velocity monetization project on a Data Cleanroom concept for a Global Media giant; mentored team and advised client on various scenarios for split-second decisions, bringing prime-time revenue growth
o Anchored the 24*7 up-time of the Content Delivery servers with multiple connections to Television, OTT, Web platforms; established 99.9% uptime and high QoS with automation, on-cloud migration, deploying of a revamped Incident Mgt system, ITSM-based service management training for L1 Support team
o De-escalated IBM's ITSM implementation for Bharti Airtel; complete overhaul executed on Tivoli platform to establish Ops metrics on a server farm supporting more than 300 applications (600+ servers), along with Maximo asset management platform for service ticketing
o Led the data-driven e-HR Transformation for Bharti Airtel's 10,000 employees and 50,000 contract workforce; standardized processes, revamped the MIS and implemented a Shared Services module with users migrated to an Oracle HCM backbone for multi-LOB(s) that saved OpEx costs by 15%
o Delivered a MIS Transformation project for Idea Cellular that was IBM's global show-case as a "Total Blue" solution; successful delivery led to recognition by the MD, and a subsequent large SDP Project win ($65 M)
o Built the business case for a ~ $100 Million Sales and customer Care transformation project for a Philippines telco, with the consultation of a Board-appointed Audit Committee; supported the requirements finalization, POC, vendor selection and set up a Large PMO to oversee Amdocs CES implementation
o Advised clients with Customer Journey Maps, tool evaluations and POC(s), while mentoring teams. Så ansöker du
