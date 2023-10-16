Associate Production Engineer

Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå
2023-10-16


Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Associate Production Engineer to join our team in Skellefteå.
Key Responsibilities
Ramp up production capacity and improve OEE.
Review and analyse data and identify top issues.
Deep root cause analysis of top issues.
Participating in project launch.
Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning.
Collaborate with Process Engineering to ensure the transition from commissioning to production.

Required education/experience
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
1-2+ years of relevant work experience within design and engineering related fields
Preferably experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business, problem solving background.
Familiar with OEE

Start date asap, Set salary,

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Northvolt Ett AB (org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta)
931 36  SKELLEFTEÅ

Northvolt ETT AB

8194487

