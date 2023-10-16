Associate Production Engineer
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Associate Production Engineer to join our team in Skellefteå.
Key Responsibilities
Ramp up production capacity and improve OEE.
Review and analyse data and identify top issues.
Deep root cause analysis of top issues.
Participating in project launch.
Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning.
Collaborate with Process Engineering to ensure the transition from commissioning to production.
Required education/experience
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
1-2+ years of relevant work experience within design and engineering related fields
Preferably experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business, problem solving background.
Familiar with OEE
