Associate Process Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-07-16
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has exciting job offers for Process Engineers to join our bold team in our gigafactory in Skellefteå in the North of Sweden.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in designing the expansion of one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
Process Engineer is responsible for working with suppliers and a cross functional NV team for equipment design after purchase order, through FAT at the supplier site all the way to commissioning and process engineering before handover to manufacturing. They will be the liaison between the commissioning lessons learned being translated into future improved design.
This role will allow you to take your understanding of the current equipment and processes, and utilze it to pave the way for future upgrades and designs, contributing to the launch of cutting edge cell manufacturing equipment.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Own and lead commissioning activities on site and support handover to manufacturing.
Manage detailed design and process engineering from PO to FAT for manufacturing equipment.
Lead design reviews and FMEAs with suppliers and approve machine design concepts, technical drawings and documentation.
Provide feedback and guidance to suppliers to ensure equipment quality, technical specifications and CE standards are met.
Develop and issue DOEs and schedule process and equipment trials at supplier and NV manufacturing.
Lead the definition and release of standards for manufacturing processes.
The person we are looking for are team players, curious, and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Skills & Requirements
Skills & Requirements:
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering.
3+ years of relevant work experience within equipment and process design and engineering related fields.
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory.
Experience from building and scaling production in a fast-growing environment ideally in the Battery, Automotive, Food, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Semiconductor, Electrochemical or similar industry.
Curious, technically educated, and preferably with a strong problem-solving background.
Experience and interest in equipment design, process development and commissioning.
Very good knowledge of English.
Please note that candidates considered for employment with NV may be subject to a mandatory background check process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8802709