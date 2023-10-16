Associate Principal Scientist - Early Respiratory & Immunology
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We have a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and highly motivated Associate Principal Scientist to join our Bioscience Department within Early Respiratory & Immunology (R&I), which focuses on diseases such as COPD and IPF. The role is based at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Bioscience COPD/IPF department consist of 7 teams spread across Sweden, UK and US and our focus is primarily to progress projects within our portfolio, but it also includes work to increase our knowledge of COPD and IPF and to support target identification for new projects.
At AstraZeneca, you will be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued. We thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment.
What you'll do:
As an Associate Principal Scientist, you will combine your scientific and experimental expertise with your leadership skills. You will be involved in cross-functional teams, drive progression of drug discovery projects and be part of identifying new therapeutic strategies in human respiratory diseases.
We will rely on you to:
• Drive discovery research activities to build the scientific knowledge and innovative technologies in respiratory diseases
• Provide scientific leadership and mentorship to less experienced scientists
• Lead the biology and in vitro pharmacology within a cross-functional project team, securing project deliveries to define milestones and timelines
• Be partly lab-based, designing and developing experimental strategies
• Communicate efficiently with team, function and stakeholders
• Contribute to writing peer-reviewed publications, abstracts and patents
• Participate in external collaborations
• Supervise (not line manage) a Post-doc or external scientist to AZ
Essential for the role:
• PhD in a relevant area
• Experience in pharmaceutical R&D
• Excellent team playing and communication skills and ability to operate effectively in a multidisciplinary research environment, providing leadership and insight in the discipline.
• Ability to independently drive and develop a scientific area to benefit the departmental remit
• Great leadership and communication skills
• Thorough understanding and practical experience in designing, performing and evaluating in vitro experiments
• Experience in basic pharmacology and biochemistry to support departmental remit
Desirable for the role:
• Scientific knowledge and hands-on experience in respiratory research
• Experience in leading other scientists
• Post-doctoral training
• A strong record of high-quality publications and experience in presenting research to the international scientific community
Why AstraZeneca?
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centers. We thrive in a multinational environment working cross-functionally across the globe with AstraZeneca colleagues as well as academic and industry partners. Our way of life is to foster a working environment that nurtures, collaboration, openness and innovation. Therefore, we have created space for meetings, socializing and relaxation, where spontaneous meetings can give birth to new innovations. The unexpected ideas or thoughts that can come from a chat over something as simple as a cup of coffee or a stroll on our "walk and talk" meeting trail.
What's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you! Welcome with your application no later than October 31, 2023.
Where can I find out more?
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Culture and atmosphere of the Gothenburg site: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6496327311678410752/ Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-182493". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca karolina.zingmark@astrazeneca.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AstraZeneca AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8192861