Associate Legal Counsel
True Software Scandinavia AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Title: Associate Legal Counsel
Full-time, Fixed-term up to 31 May 2027
We are seeking a junior Associate Legal Counsel to join our global legal team based in Stockholm. Our legal team works closely with management, product, business and engineering teams as well as other functional areas to support Truecaller's continued growth, whilst ensuring compliance with legal requirements and internal controls. In this role, you will support our senior legal team members across a wide range of legal matters and gain broad exposure to in-house legal work at a fast-growing global technology company. You will report to the Chief Legal Officer based in Stockholm.
What you'll do
You will provide general legal support across Truecaller's legal and compliance matters, working closely with colleagues across different locations. Our legal team covers multiple jurisdictions and you will have the opportunity to contribute across a variety of practice areas, including:
Commercial
Assist in reviewing and supporting the drafting of commercial agreements across multiple markets
Conduct legal research and prepare legal analyses and memoranda to support senior counsel and internal stakeholders
Support the development and maintenance of contract templates and internal processes, including with the use of Legal AI tools
Assist with various matters as needed
Compliance
Assist with compliance tools
Privacy
Assist the legal team with data privacy matters and help implement necessary internal actions
Support updates to policies based on legal requirements and product changes
Product
Assist in reviewing product features and new functionality to help ensure alignment with legal requirements
Miscellaneous
Provide general legal support across a variety of matters as they arise
Assist in responding to and managing potential legal disputes and litigation under the supervision of senior counsel
No two days will be the same - you will have the opportunity to learn across a broad range of legal topics from day one
What you bring
A law degree with up to two years of relevant working experience, whether from an in-house legal team, a law firm, or through internships and clerkships
A sound foundational understanding of commercial contracts and an eagerness to develop skills across a broad range of legal matters
Strong legal research and writing skills, with the ability to present findings clearly and concisely
Good communication and interpersonal skills, with a collaborative mindset
Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
A keen eye for detail and a proactive, can-do attitude
It would be great if you also have:
Powerpoint knowledge
Some familiarity with data privacy frameworks Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Fast månads-vecko-eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9937531