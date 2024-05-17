Associate Laboratory Specialist Physical Testing
Randstad AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Mölnlycke Health Care is looking for two associate laboratory specialists in physical testing to join their R&D Laboratories. It is a great opportunity to contribute to their exciting projects in the development of wound care products.
In this role you will:
Secure expertise, develop and implement new models and methods for laboratory testing.
Provide projects, platforms and other customers with laboratory test data accompanied by documented analysis, conclusions, statistical input, and recommendations within assigned area.
Support the development and implementation of new and/or improved materials, products and concepts to meet customer needs.
Why Mölnlycke Health Care in Gothenburg?
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com.
This is a consulting assignment within Randstad Life Sciences that is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you will do:
Plan and execute tests and other related tasks in line with agreed plans
Represent area of expertise within projects and activities
Set up and update methods or instruments in the lab
Develop, verify, validate and implement new test methods
Where applicable, generate Intellectual Property together with the team and IP department
Identify, develop and implement safe and efficient ways of working
Contribute to continuous improvement of laboratory infrastructure
Secure compliance within assigned area
Track external state of the art technologies
Participate in Method Group to maintain, and give recommendation for development of existing method portfolio
In terms of key decisions:
Decision mandate in accordance to appointed roles in QMS and projects
Sign off and approve implementation of new test methods
Decision of data quality and correctness
Decision on data statistical significance
As part of a project team, make recommendations based on findings and conclusions, and propose on findings and conclusions, and propose actions to the team
Qualifications
Bachelor or MSc degree or equivalent experience in chemistry, material science or life science
Two years experience within relevant laboratory work.
Demonstrated experience within medical device, Pharma or relevant field.
Good knowledge of oral and written English is a requirement
Soft skills:
Excellent communication skills and ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment.
High collaboration spirit and capability to drive projects independently as well as taking initiative.
Assuring flexibility and efficiency in a fast paced industrial environment.
Independent analysis and presentation of complex data and delivery to agreed timelines.
Deadline: 2024-06-03, selection and interviews will be ongoing. For more information: Please contact Meriem Echbarthi, meriem.echbarthi@randstad.se
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8687453