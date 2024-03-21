Sr Supply Chain Developer
Volvo Business Services AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within the Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact and collaborate with highly committed colleagues from different cultures and to drive best-in-class supply network management performance in the industry.
We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you!
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The job will require occasional travelling.
Your main tasks, responsibilities
Design the future sustainable supply chain for the Operation
Develope material supply strategies, masterplan and roadmaps
Collaborate with key partners and municipalities and other authorities to move to a sustainable and efficient logistcis footprint in the region
Identifying/resolving obstacles to complete the project on time and within the set budget
Complex problem solving
Communicating with stakeholders on all levels
Your profile
Sustainable mindset in everything you do and by that an interest and knowledge in green industry and circular economy.
You are curious and like challenges and can adapt when things change.
A team player and a team leader that collaborate cross-functionally to involve others and spread information.
Understanding of the battery cell manufacturing processes is a plus.
Leadership skill from previous positions and or project management is a plus.
Very good English skills, verbal and in writing, Swedish and other additional languages skills are valued
You most probably have a university degree in Supply Chain management, logistics or equivalent experience in fields like logistics, material supply, material planning etc.
