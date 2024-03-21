Senior Analytics Engineer
We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. Klarna was founded on a bold belief: that people are capable of achieving the extraordinary, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. Our journey has been one of continuous learning, facing immense challenges head-on, dedicating countless hours of hard work, and never wavering in our commitment or resilience - and now we are looking for individuals to join us on our journey and contribute to our mission.
Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimize for quality, flow, fast feedback, focussing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring and experimentation.
We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build. Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open and curious developers.
Want to be part of the change? We're expanding several of our engineering teams, including; teams working on our core checkout product, payment services, fraud prevention, or improving our billing service and shipping credentials to name a few.
What you'll get to do:
Work with increasingly large volumes of data on resilient modern data infrastructure
Own data products end to end
Design and implement analytically suitable data structures from complex service data
Advise upstream/downstream stakeholders on getting the best value out of our data, always with security, compliance, efficiency and standardization at front of mind
Be an integral part of a team, in addition to its culture and ways of working. Common practices include agile methodologies, pair and mob programming
Succeed, fail, and learn together with other talented people.
We believe in an environment that provides an opportunity for growth and see education as an outcome of failure that gets us closer to the next breakthrough
To succeed in this role, we think you should have:
Strong working knowledge in data processing languages like SQL and Python Experience with Spark preferable
Solid understanding of query and compute engines
Experience in query design with consideration for platform
Familiarity with dataset design practices and implementation strategies for multiple use cases (batch based analytics vs streaming)
Understanding of common analytical practices & methods, and proficiency in one or more languages used by analysts (Python, R, etc.)
Strong business acumen and product oriented thinking
Strong communication skills, with emphasis on being able convey technical topics to differing levels of understanding and work closely on common problems with analyst and data science counterparts, in English
A burning curiosity to learn, own, relay and leverage the stories told by our data
Some technologies you'll get to work with
Data processing languages: SQL, Python, Pyspark, dbt
Analytical tooling such as Jupyter Notebooks.AWS (Redshift, S3, Glue, EMR)
Data ingestion and streaming tools such as Kafka, Flink, Kinesis Firehose, Apache Airflow
How to apply: Please send us your CV or LinkedIn profile in English.
Relocation: Unfortunately we cannot offer relocation for this role and can only consider candidates currently based in Sweden.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. For more information, visit Klarna.com
It is our commitment that every qualified person will be evaluated according to skills regardless of age, gender, identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. Please refrain from including your picture and age with the application.
About Engineering at Klarna
Check out what it's like to be an engineer at Klarna: https://engineering.klarna.com/ Så ansöker du
