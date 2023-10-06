Assistant project manager - 435157
2023-10-06
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Assistant Project Manager in Luleå we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your monitoring expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Project and Site manager and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business, including Project Manager on multiple (and varied) end-to-end projects. You'll keep track of operations and connect to deliveries and invoicing.
We'll look to you for:
Customer relation : provide up to date information to internal and external customers
Check work orders
Invoicing & quotation
Logically sequencing and linking all activities
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in engineering or something similar with proven working experience of minimum 2 years'
Analytical thinking, solution focus and resilience
Ability to adapt, influence and negotiate
Familiarity with projects, tendering, engineering, sourcing, supply chain, and quality processes
Fluent in English & Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our flexible working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
