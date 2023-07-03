Assistant /associate Professor Position In Entrepreneurship
Position and research environment
The House of Innovation (HOI) at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) currently invites applications for an Assistant Professor (tenure track, tenure upon hire can be considered for senior applicants) position with a focus on Entrepreneurship.
Candidates are expected to have strong qualities in both research and teaching. In research, the successful candidate should exhibit the ability to publish in top-tier academic journals, as evidenced by a promising research pipeline, an active presence in the international research community, and publications in leading journals (if available).
In teaching, experience from designing and delivering courses, as well as from coaching student projects and theses, is considered a merit. Candidates will be expected to interact and collaborate with faculty in the department as well as from other disciplines and to exercise intellectual leadership in their discipline.
The position is tenure track or tenured depending on experience and qualifications. The tenure track is a three- plus three-year position, with promotion to tenured associate professor subject to satisfactory research and teaching performance.
We take a broad perspective on entrepreneurship and seek candidates who are interested in any entrepreneurship topic. We are particularly interested in (but not limited to) candidates in entrepreneurship with a current or future research orientation fitting with our Center for Family Enterprise (CFE). We encourage interested candidates to think about how part of their entrepreneurship research fits, or might fit in the future, with the broader context of family enterprises, family offices and family-based entrepreneurship.
An ideal starting date for successful applicants is August 2024, but we are open to discussing other dates. Salaries are competitive, commensurate with qualifications and experience, and are set on an individual basis.
To apply, please submit a formal submission via the SSE Varbi online platform (https://hhs.varbi.com/en/what:job/jobID:645161/),
including:
- A cover letter articulating the candidate's fit with the position description, including research interests and teaching experience.
- A curriculum vitae.
- A separate document listing both published articles (if any) and articles submitted to journals.
- Copies of representative research (e.g., job market paper).
- Name and contact information for three persons willing to provide references.
Complete applications must be received through the Varbi platform. To ensure that your application will receive full consideration, please submit your full application by September 15th, 2023.
We will hold informal interviews in conjunction with the Academy of Management Annual Meeting 2023. Boston, August 4-8, 2023. To be considered for an interview slot at the Academy of Management, please submit your expression of interest by email, including your curriculum vitae and job-market paper, with the subject heading "Entrepreneurship tenure-track position" by July 25th to mailto:research.hoi@hhs.se
.
We will conduct a first round of interviews soon after the September 15th deadline and host campus visits by invitation in the Fall of 2023.
Inquiries
Should you have any questions regarding this call, feel free to contact:
Professor Mattias Nordqvist (mailto:mattias.nordqvist@hhs.se
)
Assistant Professor Erik Wetter (mailto:erik.wetter@hhs.se
)
Assistant Professor Roxana Turturea (mailto:roxana.turturea@hhs.se
)
About the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE)
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
