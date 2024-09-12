Assignment leader for research projects to Mycronic!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic are on a journey of growth, where they continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Are you an experienced engineer with deep technical understanding and interest in project management? Then this role is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for over 50 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, their innovations have been driven by two main sources, their customers and their employees. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines, and that 's the technology you will work with. As a Assignment leader you will belong to a team of three team members including you, one more Project Manager and your closest manager. In addition to your closest team, you will collaborate with a lot of different functions within Mycronic, such as R&D, sales, other project managers and operations and you will report to Anna Lidell Calner, Group Manager System Design, Verification & Technology Center.
You are offered
• A role where you work in the absolute forefront of Mycronic's tech development! You will work with identifying future development projects, exploring new technology areas, defining project scopes and ensure that the right development projects are started and delivered on time.
• To be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen.
• Not only nice colleagues but also high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures.
• A company with great opportunities for professional growth and development
Work tasks
You will work in parallel projects at a time, which usually lasts from a couple of months up to a year, depending on the scope of the project. An example can be to drive the work of evaluating early concepts in order to be able to make decisions about direction. Furthermore, you will...
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project scope, goals, and deliverables
• Develop and manage project plans and schedules
• Monitor project performance and implement necessary adjustments to ensure objectives are met
• Create the right prerequisites needed for the projects members to succeed
• Provide regular updates to stakeholders on project status, risks, budget and progress
• Drive improvements of work methods and tools within your area
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This is a role for you who have a deep technical background and experience or interest in project management. You likely appreciate the combination of working on both the overall vision and the finer details.
On top of this, you have...
• At least a master's degree, preferably within engineering physics or similar
• Deep and broad technical understanding and interest in complex technologies
• Experience from product development
• Strong knowledge in English, both oral and written
Personal competencies:
• Solutions Oriented
• Goal Oriented
• Cooperative
• Intellectually curious and innovative
• Structured
Information about the recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality- and problem-solving test
• In depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference checking and decision
Other information
• Work area: R&D PG
• Location: Headquarters in Täby, Stockholm
• Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15107073". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8895148