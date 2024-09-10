Asic Verifier To Global It Company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to shape the future of mobile technology? Join a dynamic team that is pushing the boundaries of 5G and 6G innovation, working on cutting-edge ASIC IPs in a collaborative and forward-thinking environment. With access to modern tools and methodologies, you'll be empowered to drive real change and contribute to world-class solutions in next-generation connectivity. If you are an expert in ASIC IP verification and UVM, and eager to make a lasting impact in the telecommunications world - let's have a chat!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a leader in developing IPs that are critical for Digital ASICs, which support current and future mobile technology. They focus on using cutting-edge tools, technologies, and processes to keep up with industry standards and set new ones.
Our client is looking for an experienced engineer with expertise in ASIC IP verification and knowledge in UVM to help push the boundaries of telecommunications. In this position, you will play a crucial role in driving innovation for 5G and 6G technologies.
This is a consultant assignment, which means you will be hired by Academic Work and work as a consultant at the company in question. This is a long term assignment.
You are offered
• Work with advanced ASIC tasks at the core of innovative chip development.
• Be part of a large, cutting-edge team focused on creating the most sophisticated chips on the market.
• Utilize modern, state-of-the-art technology within a company that leads the industry in tech innovation.
• Enjoy opportunities for continuous professional growth and development.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A bachelor's or master's degree in Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or Embedded Systems.
• Work life experience within ASIC
• Experience working with UVM
• Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong interest in technology and have outstanding interest in learning new things every day and wish to make a difference
• Problem-solving skills
• Proactive and able to take initiative
• Self-driven and independent
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15107004". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8889657