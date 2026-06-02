Asic Design Manager, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Lead the Next Generation of ARTPECTM Innovation! High-quality, innovative SoC/ASIC designs are critical to Axis's continued growth and future success. As we push the boundaries of cutting-edge technology with demanding requirements for low power, high performance, and security, we're expanding our ASIC department to meet the evolving challenges of next-generation data processing. We are looking for a passionate leader to head our ASIC Design team, is that you?
Latest news on Axis SoC: https://newsroom.axis.com/tag/artpec
The ASIC Design team
Your team, the core of our ARTPEC innovation, is responsible for designing, developing, and implementing the sophisticated hardware modules that provide Axis with an undeniable competitive edge. We tackle complex challenges in real-time image processing, advanced video compression, and state-of-the-art computer vision, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in surveillance technology using the latest techniques and tools.
The team also hosts the competence center for FPGA design at Axis. The FPGA designers assist in technology selections, methodology setup as well as participating in exciting product projects. The team takes pride in delivering top-quality work using the latest techniques.
What will you do?
As the Engineering Manager you will have overall responsibility for the ASIC Design team.
You will manage, coach and develop a team of ASIC and FPGA engineers fostering a culture of excellence, continuous learning, and innovation within our team of experts and emerging talents.
You will work close with your project manager and the Technology department to develop the next generation of ARTPECs, driving strategic technical direction and ensuring alignment with our product roadmap and future vision.
You will do the planning, budgeting, resource allocation and day-to-day operations, ensuring optimal team performance, project delivery, and efficient resource utilization across multiple complex ASIC development cycles.
You will be part of dynamic and expanding management teams in the ASIC and in the Technology departments, contributing to strategic decision-making and shaping the future direction of hardware innovation at Axis.
You will lead and support organizational, methodology and process development, spearheading advancements in our design methodologies, tools, and processes to maintain our cutting-edge capabilities and efficiency.
You will participate in cross functional project steering groups representing the ASIC team and ensuring seamless integration and collaboration with broader product development initiatives.
• and depending on your interests and ambitions maybe even more?
Who are we looking for?
We seek a visionary and results-driven leader with a profound passion for both cutting-edge ASIC development and empowering high-performing engineering teams.
You thrive on fostering a stimulating, creative, and collaborative environment.
You possess proven experience in leading ASIC development teams, ideally with a focus on complex SoC or high-performance digital designs. This includes a track record of successfully guiding projects from concept to silicon.
Experience collaborating with 3rd party IP providers and managing external ASIC partners is highly meriting.
You are an ambitious and initiative-taking person that has good leadership skills with the ability to motivate the people around you and visualize the direction going ahead.
What Axis has to offer
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us, you will grow both personally and professionally. You will have a great opportunity to use and develop your skills in the Leadership area. As an ASIC Manager you will have a great chance for development in an organization that values people and promotes individual growth. We have both Leadership and Mentorship programs guiding you in your personal growth. Our work environment is very open, and we encourage contacts and networking on all levels.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Would you like to grow with us?
Find out more from our the recruiting manager Patrik Lislén on phone +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously. See you around! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB rebecca.masseck@axis.com Jobbnummer
9942764