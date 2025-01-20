Area Sales Manager
Piab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Danderyd
2025-01-20
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Piab AB i Danderyd
, Täby
, Mullsjö
, Härjedalen
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group, we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation. With annual sales of approximately 3 billion SEK and over 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries. The Lifting Automation Division specializes in smart lifting solutions using vacuum technology, making us global leaders in ergonomic handling with the most advanced products in the market.
The Lifting Automation Division specializes in smart lifting solutions using vacuum technology, which can be implemented in industries such as logistics, food & beverage, pharma, automotive, woodworking, and aviation. We are global leaders in ergonomic handling with the most advanced products in the market.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
Job Mission:
The Area Sales Manager will be responsible for driving sales and expanding business opportunities within the Lifting Automation Division. This role involves working closely with clients to deliver innovative solutions that enhance their operational efficiency and safety.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients to foster trust and loyalty.
Identify and capitalize on new business opportunities to grow the designated territory.
Conduct both in-person and virtual meetings with clients to understand their needs and offer tailored solutions.
Negotiate contracts with clients, establishing clear timelines and performance metrics.
Provide training to clients on-site and online to ensure effective product utilization.
Represent Piab at industry expos, participating in 1-2 events annually.
Deliver weekly and monthly reports detailing significant territory activities, opportunities, and challenges.
Manage effective communication between clients and internal teams to ensure seamless service delivery.
Preferred Competencies:
Self-driven and results-oriented, with a strong commitment to achieving sales targets.
Passionate about sales, business development, and technological innovation.
Excellent relationship-building skills, both with customers and internally.
A team player with a positive attitude and a forward-thinking approach.
Strong multitasking, prioritization, and time management skills.
Experience and Education:
Experience with CRM systems, preferably Salesforce.
Proficiency in Swedish, both verbal and written.
Proven track record in sales; a background in technical sales is advantageous.
Experience in sports or a competitive environment is a plus, driven by achieving business targets.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and sales-oriented team environment that celebrates success.
Modern office facilities in Danderyd, Stockholm.
Comprehensive tools including phone, computer, tablet, and company car.
Performance-based bonus structure.
Opportunities for professional growth and continuous learning.
An inclusive and diverse workplace that values creativity and innovation.
This is what our employees say about us:
"At Piab, I have the chance to leave my own footprint. The low hierarchy means my ideas are heard and valued. #LoveWhereIWork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and eager to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Apply through your LinkedIn profile or use the provided link to upload your CV. Please note that a valid work permit for the country of the vacancy is required for non-EU citizens.
Join Piab and contribute to a sustainable vision of automation, promoting safety and efficiency in the industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Piab AB
(org.nr 556055-7687)
Vendevägen 89 (visa karta
)
182 32 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
Piab Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9113168