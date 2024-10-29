Area HR
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2024-10-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Hässleholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Are you a business-driven individual who is passionate about people? Are you motivated by supporting people and business in a fast-paced, collaborative, and entrepreneurial environment, whilst challenging the status quo? Then you might be our new key player!
We are now searching for our next Area HR Manager. In this role you would be a part of the Area Team responsible to support our store teams in the southern parts of Sweden. You would drive the HR agenda for your Area through collaboration with a network of Area HR Managers and specialists across the nordics. You would become a part of a diverse, goal-oriented, and value-driven team, characterized by believing in people, driving team with an entrepreneurial spirit. Are you a practical leader, with customer focus and the ability to influence H&M with developing our best teams and secure a pipeline to our key position?
Job Description
As an Area HR you are responsible for supporting and implementing our HR strategy to deliver a great customer experience in line with your Area goals and Sales Market HR focuses. You support the Area to have great teams by ensuring our employee value propositions are in place. You make sure that your Area actively works with succession planning, talent- and leadership development, and structured performance management, based on results, values and leadership.
You ensure we offer all employees fair and attractive working conditions and that all employee relation responsibilities, legal requirements, and H&M policies are fulfilled to meet the expectations of customers and colleagues.
As an Area HR you work close to the core of our business - Our Stores.
Your ability to inspire our colleagues with your ideas is crucial, to take business-minded decisions, adapt to changes implementing actions based on your analysis. All days are different, and it is up to you to decide how to create sales growth and improve profitability always with a mindful growth by attracting, recruiting and developing the best teams.
Be a people leader & an action-oriented doer.
Some of your main areas of responsibilities will be:
Developing HR strategies to ensure diverse & inclusive teams together with the rest of the HR Department in the Sales Market
Strategic succession planning to generate a sustainable talent pipeline
Securing an agile attraction and recruitment process
Planning, organizing & adapting trainings for all employees in your own Area
Supporting & coaching store management teams with their employees
Analyzing staff turnover and illness and acting on it
Assuring working conditions according to local law and global H&M policies
Supporting and promoting our values, DNA and employer branding initiatives
Qualifications
You act in line with our Values and Leadership Principles. You contribute to our best business success by being results driven, business minded, a team player and a role model for H&M.
As a leader, we expect you to:
Be customer centric & business-minded
Be a passionate H&M ambassador
Be a team player with an open mind, inspiring communication and a flexible growth mindset capable of working in a cooperating way.
Drive results, improving efficiency and developing yourself as well as the company
Develop others within the company through coaching and mentoring
Develop smart & simple solutions by trying new things with an entrepreneurial spirit
Deal with high-pressure situations with a hands-on & positive approach
Have analytical & strategical skills
To be successful in the role we believe you have:
Business management, HR or other related studies or experience
At least 3-5 years of experience within a team management role
Fluent in a Swedish language & English, both spoken and written.
Microsoft office skills
You are open to travel
Additional Information
We are more about personality and competence - leadership and value driven approach are key. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by sending your application through our career site as soon as possible but no later than November 1st, 2024. We will evaluate applications on a rolling basis.
This is a permanent position based in Malmö and reports to the Area Manager for Area South and with a dotted line to the Sales HR Manager for the Nordics.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence, all diversity dimensions are considered in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter to your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
H & M Group Jobbnummer
8984001