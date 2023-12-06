Architect Tech for Engineering
Our Tech for Engineering unit builds services and tools to help over 250 teams to get ideas from commit to production quickly and with confidence. So that they can focus on delivering business value. The core of the services we provide is focussed on software delivery automation and quality engineering. If you thrive for optimizing the DevOps cycle, have a passion for modern software delivery tools and dare to set a target for a large community of talented software engineers, we encourage you to apply now!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Impact a large software engineering community pushing an enormous number of builds per day, and we want to do more
• Technically lead 6 talented engineering teams that are organized around competences such as CI/CD orchestration, Test automation, Test Data and Environment provisioning, Performance Testing and Development and Collaboration Tools
• Develop a culture of excellence and continuous improvement that brings good practices and identify all-around Quality Engineering principles proactively to improve product delivery quality and speed
What is needed in this role:
• Having a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, or a great reason for not having one
• Having been a software engineer yourself and having demonstrated experience of working as a solution architect for at minimum 5 years
• Actively engages in hands-on experimentation with emerging frameworks and tools while at the same time also enjoys laying out the vision to shape our target architecture for tech for engineering
• Possess strong leadership skills, a growth mindset and willingness to teach and learn from others. Committed to fostering an open and inclusive work environment.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills to effectively interact with stakeholders at all levels, convey complex technical concepts in a clear and concise manner, and foster collaboration
• Our teams come with a diverse set of experience with many of the technologies below to represent the perspective and variety of our services delivered. Candidates are not required to have experience with every technology or product:- o Ability to write and understand languages: Java, Javascript, Python;
• o Preference for test driven development, writing testable code, and test automation tools and frameworks;
• o Cloud services such as Azure, AWS;
• o Some familiarity with Kubernetes (AKS, OpenShift);
• o Experience with CI/CD toolsets such as Jenkins, Cloudbees and Github Actions;
• o Experience with a secure software development lifecycle, and integration of security into all phases of product development
• o Experience from modern development techniques such as Agile, DevOps and platform engineering practices with the aim to relentlessly improve developer experience.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
immerse yourself in an uplifting and collaborative environment, where knowledge-sharing and support are part of our DNA. I'm your future manager, and I pride myself on fostering an inclusive and caring atmosphere. I value structure but am always open to adaptability and practical solutions. My goal? To cultivate a vibrant, enjoyable, and high-performing workplace where everyone feels empowered to excel and innovate. If this vision resonates with you, we're excited to welcome you aboard!" Lorenz Versloot, your future manager
