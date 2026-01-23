Arbetsledare
2026-01-23
Master Of Kings AB is urgently recruiting for the role of an efficient Team leader to help lead its team in providing compelling services to its customers.
Job duties and responsibilities
Lead and supervise the team for maximum performance and productivity.
Allocates tasks and resources to other employees to aid their work and productivity.
Carry out Cleaning, Construction and Maintenance works in customer locations.
Perform any other tasks and responsibilities assigned to you by your supervisor.
Compile, manage, and report employees time report to your supervisor weekly. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22
E-post: masterofking.se@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Master of King AB
(org.nr 559223-8181)
Kornettstigen 1 (visa karta
)
196 37 KUNGSÄNGEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9702701