Application Software Engineer
2023-01-13
At PowerCell Group, we are decarbonizing industries. We design, develop and manufacture hydrogen electric fuel cells and systems for air, land, and marine applications. Our fuel cell systems have unparalleled power density, and the only emissions are water and heat. At our headquarters, located in Gothenburg, more than 120 employees work hard to deliver zero-emission solutions to customers around the world. We are growing fast and are always looking for new colleagues to add to our innovative, friendly, and ambitious culture.
We now need to strengthen our Product Development team with an Application Software Engineer.
We are seeking a software engineer to join our team and play a key role in the development of our products. Whether you are a highly experienced professional or a recent graduate with a strong understanding of software engineering, we welcome your application. The ideal candidate will have knowledge in software architecture, design, implementation, testing, and documentation. You should, as an individual, have a strong interest in delivering software products and be comfortable working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Responsibilities
• Development of safe and compliant fuel cell system products, with specific responsibility for application software: specification, design, implementation, and testing
• Hardware and software integration in fuel cell systems for different applications: different types of vehicles, stationary power, marine & aviation.
• Collaborate with customers, external partners, and component suppliers.
• Commissioning and field-testing.
• Technical sales support and concept development
Preferred background
• M.Sc./B.Sc. in a relevant engineering field (e.g., Computer Science and engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or Mechatronics)
• Extensive experience from at least one of the following fields: Automotive, Aerospace, Marine or process industry
• Beneficial experience: Fuel cell systems, battery systems, DC/DC or DC/AC converters
Expertise
• Strong knowledge in Matlab and Simulink.
• Hands-on troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
• Experience with version control, continuous integration, and continuous delivery.
• Strong understanding of hardware and software integration and testing.
• Ability to collaborate with international partners, component suppliers and customers.
• Ability to work in cross-functional teams.
• Fluent in Swedish & English, both verbal and written.
Beneficial:
• Familiarity with control theory and related concepts.
• Previous experience with Python and C/C++ programming languages.
• Practical knowledge of power electronics.
• Hands-on experience and knowledge in electrochemical systems.
• Experience and understanding of PEM Fuel Cells.
• Familiarity with industry standard communication protocols such as CAN and Modbus.
Personal qualities
• You have a strong drive and will to achieve progress.
• Communicative & capable of documenting designs and work in an organized way.
• Eager to keep learning and developing.
• Focused on creating value.
• You embrace change, this is a fast-paced environment where focus and responsibilities sometimes change quickly.
We offer you the opportunity to join the journey with us to deliver true zero emission to our customers, partners, and the world. You will work with highly skilled and devoted people; cutting-edge tech and you will be able to have an impact on the work and on the organization. PowerCell is a fast-moving company, and we have fun doing what we do. Come join us! Ersättning
