Application Manager Sr Java at Crosskey Banking
2023-07-24
Interested in tech and banking? Crosskey Banking Solutions AB is looking for Application Manager, Sr. Java
Are you an experienced developer or application specialist interested in taking the next step in your career? Then this role could be something for you. Crosskey Banking Solutions AB is now looking for an Application Manager for the Credits Core Banking team, consisting of skilled experts and a strong team spirit. The role offers a fantastic opportunity for skills development thanks to modern technologies, while you get the opportunity to contribute your own ideas to drive development within the company. If this sounds interesting, read on and apply immediately.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As an Application Manager, you will be part of our team consisting of product owners, developers and product specialists. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining our applications regarding credit applications and decisions. You will also have responsibility for the product as a whole and, in consultation with the product owner, implement the customer's needs and demands, which result in qualitative solutions. In addition, you will guide developers, create development specifications, and review the work itself as well as be involved in driving development projects.
Your home office can be one of the following: Mariehamn, Stockholm, Turku or Helsinki and a large part of the work takes place via Teams as the team is spread out. The position is permanent and full-time.
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for a person who is proactive, can run and manage several processes at the same time, and who possesses excellent communication skills. You have good social skills and create good conditions both within your team and with customers with a strong focus on both quality and follow-up on goals. You are fluent in spoken and written English, and Swedish or Finnish is a big plus!Your tech stack consists of:
• Working knowledge at a higher level in the Java programming language and ability to create solutions based on requirement specifications.
• Experience with Spring Boot, Gradle, Oracle/SQL, Junit, automated testing, Jenkins/continuous integration, security, Web Services (SOAP/REST), AWS cloud watch, Linux/Bash, Splunk/EKS stack and OP5/cloud watch/elastic cloud is preferred.
• Experience with JBoss and Fargate.
• Experience within banking systems, more specifically with credit and loan systems is preferred but does not exclude long-term experience with other business systems and services.
CROSSKEY OFFERS
We offer you a fun and challenging workplace at an innovative company where our employees are the heroes. We have an open and flexible work culture built on mutual trust where good cooperation and feedback are some of the cornerstones. We love challenges and are driven to make our customers more successful!
Initially, you get to take part in a comprehensive introduction where you get your own mentor to ensure a comfortable start in your new role. A good and comprehensive onboarding is a matter of course for us. Innovative ideas are warmly welcome and we support your continuous development through new challenges and assignments, and internal and external training. We work in a hybrid model and the possibility of switching between our offices also exists.
TO APPLY
If this sounds appealing, please contact us ASAP! Submit your CV and a short introduction about yourself along with your salary request by 19 June 2023. We expect you to join right after the Nordic holiday period in August/September. Please note that we will conduct a security clearance for the selected candidate.
For further information, please contact Recruiter Agnes Hildén via e-mail agnes.hilden@barona.se
.
ABOUT CROSSKEY
Crosskey combines extensive IT knowledge with flexibility, commitment and a personal touch. We make it easier to create new income from financial services so that you get to market faster with the right offer. Our expertise covers everything from traditional banking to eBanking, card and mobile payments and capital markets as well as Open Banking.
We have offices in Mariehamn, Stockholm, Helsinki and Turku. Our customers span the Nordic region. They include the Bank of Åland, S-Pankki, DNB and Marginalen Bank.
