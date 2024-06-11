Application Engineer Heat Exchanger
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-06-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We believe our products are magic and hope you do too!
As our new Application Engineer - Heat Exchanger, you will be part of a global leading company where our vision is to make food safe and available everywhere. Within Tetra Pak Channel Management & Key Components Hub Europe, we are looking for an experienced, highly motivated person to take the position Application Engineer (Heat Exchanger). You will join a small but great team, that are working closely with our colleagues in the markets and business streams. This is a permanent position and can be based in any Tetra Pak entity in Europe and requires some travelling.
As Application Engineer, you will be supporting the European markets with sizing and calculations of Tetra Pak Heat Exchangers. These types include Plate Heat Exchangers, Tubular Heat Exchangers, Scraped Surface and Coiled Heat Exchangers. Heat Transfer is a unique area where mechanical excellence combined with deep knowledge of thermal calculations and applications are a key to our leadership in liquid food processing.
As you will work with all European markets, you will quickly get a wide network within Tetra Pak.
We expect approx. 10% travelling is included in this position.
What you will do
As Application Engineer, you will be responsible for supporting the heat exchanger business and providing technical expertise across the Europe market. Your role is to contribute with calculation knowledge and sales support to drive growth, in collaboration with the Portfolio Manager. You will be a part of a team dedicated to growing the key component business in Europe.
You will focus on:
Plate, Tubular and Coiled heat exchangers calculations in TPCAS and Quantum.
Make value-based quotations based on good understanding of customer needs.
Application and calculation support for European market and Channels.
Build, share and develop competence area.
Support market sales efforts by participating in presentations to gain technical acceptance by customers.
Support in identify new product development needs, as well as product improvement requirements, and provide recommendations to the global centre of expertise.
Support deployment of new products based on agreed plan with global centre of expertise.
Participate in internal networks, such as Europe Heat Transfer Network.
Contribute to set standards, best practices and guidelines.
We believe you have
We believe that you are a person with lot of energy, autonomy, strong drive for results and ability to deliver on time and under pressure. To build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you, and capability to handle conflicts and finding common grounds in challenging situations. Furthermore, you are business oriented, and customer focused and have a strong interest in food applications.
You probably have a university degree within science and engineering, combined with work experience of at least 3 years from the food industry. Experiences or background in heat transfer design is a merit. The candidate of the position will be expected to sit on a profound knowledge of heat transfer calculations and calculation tools.
Having worked with customers is a merit. As our customers will be from all over the world, a very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-07-02
To know more about the position contact Cecilia Martinsson at Cecilia.Martinsson@tetrapak.com
.
Questions about your application contact Anita Jarecsni at Anita.Jarecsni@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8740879