Application Development Engineer
2024-02-29
We provide solutions for a better tomorrow.
In this role, you will be an expert in application and processing technologies, used by our Wire & Cable customers. As an Application Development Engineer you will address technical questions and deliver technical solutions to our customers. You will give process support and establish innovations. The role also includes that you identify and translate technical market trends. You will be involved in our innovation process and a valuable member of a team that already achieves great results.
As your responsibility, you will ...
• Provide expert technical advice to Borealis customers by detecting and developing sustainable solutions and support to the technical strategy with sales and marketing.
• Support customers on short term questions and overall application support.
• Support value creation by seeking new business opportunities.
• Support technical innovation from needs identification to implementation and also by positioning the value of the solution towards the customer.
• Support Borealis Business Units and our Innovation Centres by providing technology and application input.
About you
You should have an academic technical degree or equivalent experience. Proficiency in the English language is a must. With at least five years of relevant work experience, you will bring great knowledge to the position.
Additionally, having technical expertise in the field of polymer materials, especially within the wire and cable industry, would be highly advantageous. You should prefer working in a customer oriented team in which analytical thinking and good communication skills are key. You want to inspire and show impact and influence.
About Borealis and our offer
We offer a role specific compensation and a competitive salary and fringe benefit package reflecting your profile, experience and the specifics of the country/location you apply for.
We reserve the right to close this vacancy for further applications when we have received sufficient applications that meet the advertised requirements and will contact you as soon as screening is closed.
Borealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions. In Europe, Borealis is also an innovative leader in polyolefins recycling and a major producer of base chemicals. We leverage our polymer expertise and decades of experience to offer value-adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries such as consumer products, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and mobility. With operations in over 120 countries and head offices in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs around 6,000 people. In 2022, we generated a net profit of EUR 2.1 billion. OMV, the Austria-based international oil and gas company, owns 75% of our shares. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), owns the remaining 25%. In re-inventing essentials for sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people, innovation and technology, and performance excellence. We are accelerating the transformation to a circular economy of polyolefins and expanding our geographical footprint to better serve our customers around the globe. Our operations are augmented by two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, headquartered in the UAE); and BaystarTM (with TotalEnergies, based in the US). www.borealisgroup.com
We go beyond boundaries. Together.
