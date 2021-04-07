App Developer - Plejd AB - Datajobb i Mölndal
App Developer
Plejd AB / Datajobb / Mölndal
2021-04-07
Plejd AB is looking for an App developer to join our developer team in Göteborg/Mölndal.
Come join us if you share our passion for working on cutting-edge technology and want to help enable our vision to make the best smart lighting and home automation system in the industry.
Plejd is an awesome fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation. We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great mix of people from production, hardware devs, embedded devs, app developers, and cloud/backend devs.
Job description
As a part of our App development team, you will be working in a test-automated, agile, and DevOps-oriented environment. You will contribute to our customer-facing apps, mainly working in C# and Xamarin - for both Android and iOS.
Qualifications
For this position, we're looking for a person with great interest in the latest technology and learning new things continuously. We also believe that you enjoy working in a team that enjoys solving problems together.
To succeed in this position, we believe that your experience covers the primary part of the following:
At least a full year of work experience in mobile app development
Experience with .NET/C#
Experience in working with test-driven development
Experience of working in agile teams
English, spoken and written
Meritorious but not required:
Xamarin (Forms) app development
Experience with JavaScript/TypeScript
Experience working with Node.js
Experience in Bluetooth Low Energy development
App development with web technologies (Ionic, Flutter, React Native, etc)
Fluent Swedish
If this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com (https://jobb.plejd.com/)
Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Plejd AB
Jobbnummer
5676886
