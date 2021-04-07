App Developer - Plejd AB - Datajobb i Mölndal
App Developer
Plejd AB / Datajobb / Mölndal
2021-04-07

Plejd AB is looking for an App developer to join our developer team in Göteborg/Mölndal.

Come join us if you share our passion for working on cutting-edge technology and want to help enable our vision to make the best smart lighting and home automation system in the industry.

Plejd is an awesome fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation. We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great mix of people from production, hardware devs, embedded devs, app developers, and cloud/backend devs.

Job description

As a part of our App development team, you will be working in a test-automated, agile, and DevOps-oriented environment. You will contribute to our customer-facing apps, mainly working in C# and Xamarin - for both Android and iOS.

Qualifications

For this position, we're looking for a person with great interest in the latest technology and learning new things continuously. We also believe that you enjoy working in a team that enjoys solving problems together.

To succeed in this position, we believe that your experience covers the primary part of the following:

* At least a full year of work experience in mobile app development
* Experience with .NET/C#
* Experience in working with test-driven development
* Experience of working in agile teams
* English, spoken and written

Meritorious but not required:

* Xamarin (Forms) app development
* Experience with JavaScript/TypeScript
* Experience working with Node.js
* Experience in Bluetooth Low Energy development
* App development with web technologies (Ionic, Flutter, React Native, etc)
* Fluent Swedish

If this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com (https://jobb.plejd.com/)

Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Plejd AB

Jobbnummer
5676886

