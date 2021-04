App Developer - Plejd AB - Datajobb i Mölndal

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Plejd AB

Plejd AB / Datajobb / Mölndal2021-04-07Plejd AB is looking for an App developer to join our developer team in Göteborg/Mölndal.Come join us if you share our passion for working on cutting-edge technology and want to help enable our vision to make the best smart lighting and home automation system in the industry.Plejd is an awesome fast-growing Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation. We are an in-house full-stack company that has a great mix of people from production, hardware devs, embedded devs, app developers, and cloud/backend devs.Job descriptionAs a part of our App development team, you will be working in a test-automated, agile, and DevOps-oriented environment. You will contribute to our customer-facing apps, mainly working in C# and Xamarin - for both Android and iOS.QualificationsFor this position, we're looking for a person with great interest in the latest technology and learning new things continuously. We also believe that you enjoy working in a team that enjoys solving problems together.To succeed in this position, we believe that your experience covers the primary part of the following:At least a full year of work experience in mobile app developmentExperience with .NET/C#Experience in working with test-driven developmentExperience of working in agile teamsEnglish, spoken and writtenMeritorious but not required:Xamarin (Forms) app developmentExperience with JavaScript/TypeScriptExperience working with Node.jsExperience in Bluetooth Low Energy developmentApp development with web technologies (Ionic, Flutter, React Native, etc)Fluent SwedishIf this seems like the kind of environment you would like to work in, get in touch! Please apply via https://jobb.plejd.com Plejd AB is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24Plejd AB5676886