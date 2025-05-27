App Developer - Installation and Customer Care
Aira Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aira Group AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
10% of Europe's CO emissions are caused by residential heating and energy bills are out of control. Aira is here to change that.
With our intelligent Aira Heat Pump at the heart, we're making the switch to clean energy-tech easier and more affordable. Helping Europe turn off gas and slashing energy costs one home at a time.
Founded in 2022, and with 1000+ employees and counting, Aira is driving the clean energy revolution by providing homes with modern clean energy-tech solutions such as solar power, battery storage solutions and heat pumps. With a state-of-the-art production facility in Poland, an HQ in Stockholm, Sweden, and hubs across the UK, Germany, and Italy, Aira is well on track to install clean energy-tech into 5 million homes by 2034.
About the role
As an App Developer on our Installation & Customer Care team, you'll build the digital tools that empower our field workforce to deliver clean energy solutions efficiently. You'll work across mobile apps, backend systems and web platforms to create seamless experiences for installers, technicians, and support teams.
In this role, you will:
Own, build and maintain our installer mobile app using Flutter for iOS and Android
Design digital workflows that replace manual paperwork and improve operational efficiency
Build systems that enable real-time collaboration between installers, planners, and customer care
Develop data collection and reporting tools to drive continuous improvement
We're digitizing how clean energy gets installed and maintained. If you enjoy building tools that have real-world impact and working across the full technology stack, this role is for you.
What you bring to the team
Flutter development experience for mobile app development
Interest in digitizing manual processes and field operations
Experience with agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban)
Nice to have:
Backend development skills (Java experience) OR React and Typescript experience
Understanding of databases and API development
Experience at fast-growing companies
What is in it for you?
Work at a fast-growing clean energy company making a real environmental impact
Build tools that directly help field teams deliver clean energy solutions
Collaborate with international teams and launch products globally
Work across web, mobile, and backend technologies
Hybrid work flexibility at our new Stockholm office near public transport
Supportive, inclusive culture with career advancement opportunities
At Aira, we believe diverse teams build better products. We welcome people from all backgrounds to help us create a cleaner energy future. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aira Group AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Jobbnummer
9361692