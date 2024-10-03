Antique Appraiser/Manager
2024-10-03
Antique Appraiser
Full time job in Malmgatan 5, 602 23 Norrköping
Full job description
About RA Auktionsverket Norrköping
RA Auktionsverket is a modern auction house with fresh, new and fit-for-purpose facilities where items are brought to their full value in various exhibitions.
We work with a wide range of art selection, everything from simple everyday antiques to exquisite, unique and exclusive items. Our clientele is spread all over Sweden and, thanks to the cooperation with Auctionet.com, we have also established a large international customer base.
Our employees are passionate about their work, and we take pride on our approach in appreciating every client and their art collection. At RA Auktionsverket, we commit to diversity and inclusive work environment. As part of our commitment to fight for equality, we work to ensure a fair and consistent interview process.
About the Role
RA Auktionsverket is seeking an enthusiastic and organized Appraiser to join our Norrköping based Asian artworks Department. The Appraiser position is also a managerial position, which can be an ideal starting point for the suitable candidate to gain a foothold within the international art and collectibles market, as well as taking the multi-dimensional role to work with business development and management. The successful candidate will work with renowned specialists at all levels, as well as executive management. This is an excellent opportunity for a responsible candidate who is interested in working with and learning more about a global auction house and business.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities
Responsible for generating appraisals for RA Auktionsverket in the Swedish market from initial appointment to delivery of final appraisal reports to clients.
Responsible for business development to face clients in Asia, such as Mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Work with specialists at all levels to enter data and other information into RA proprietary database system.
Assemble, proof, edit draft appraisals to ensure appraisal reports comply with RA' standards and requirements, as well as other regulatory requirements for final review and approval by CEO.
Track appraisal materials through the entire appraisal process, maintain central appraisal work files with all relevant and required information.
Maintain Excel reports on appraisal statuses and extract statistical information to report on department status, total values, conversions to sales, etc.
Develop recommendations to streamline work processes, enhance services, and maximize profitability.
Provide clients with detailed information regarding services and fees for appraisal services.
Work with CEO to extract historical appraisal data to provide potential sale prospects.
Key Skills and Attributes
Bachelor's Degree or the equivalent required
Professional skills Certificate in Oriental Antiques/Art as an Appraiser.
Years of relevant work experience in a high-volume environment showing exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.
Time management and multitasking skills are essential, especially the ability to juggle multiple projects and meet deadlines.
Extremely well organized and able to work independently, as well as with staff and clients at all levels.
Proactive self-starter with ability to troubleshoot and solve problematic situations and willingness to ask for clarifications when needed.
Proficiency in English and an Asian language (e.g. Chinese)
Addition Desired Qualities
An interest in and understanding of Nordic fine art, furniture & decorative arts and related knowledge is a merit.
Detailed - consistency and an eye for copy editing is key
Initiative - ability to proactively engage with clients and staff at all levels
Resourcefulness - quick understanding the basic elements of a given problem and how to resolve it
Prioritization - quickly ability to learn what projects are (or should be) more significant to the core business
Applicants who best match the position needs will be contacted.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-02
E-post: info@ra-auktionsverket.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559017-9957)
Malmgatan 5 (visa karta
)
602 23 NORRKÖPING
Ridah Achour info@ra-auktionsverket.se 0730869030
8936673