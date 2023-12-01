Android Developer, Solna
At PostNord Digital, we build the best digital customer solutions for the Nordic markets.
Some examples are PostNord App, Skicka Direkt, PostNord Portal and Postcard App. Live tracking, parcel robots and digital postage are some of the latest services we have developed. Find out more about us on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-digital.
The team
We, the PostNord Retail team, is responsible for the PostNord Parcel Delivery solution that is used at our 3 600 servicepoints in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. These solutions are central to our growth. As a full-time Android developer with us you will be part of an agile team that has cutting-edge expertise in the area of Parcel Delivery solutions. We handle on average over 300 000 parcels every day to and from satisfied customers from all over the Nordics.
Some of our technologies/techniques:
- Microservices/Serverless
- TypeScript/JavaScript
- Java
- NodeJS
- AWS - Lambda, DynamoDB, SQS, S3 to name a few.
- REST
- Android and iOS native platforms.
We are looking for you
We are looking for a talented Android developer to join our agile team. You will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining Android applications that redefine user experiences. You'll collaborate with a passionate team to build cutting-edge mobile applications for Android. Are you ready to take your Android development skills to the next level and be part of an exciting journey?
- You have a BSc degree in engineering preferably computer science and 3 years of native mobile development work experience.
- You have participated in the development of sophisticated software solutions and have experience with complex business domains.
- Troubleshooting and solving problems are second nature to you, and you know that finding a good solution often involves exploring all possible pitfalls.
- You probably have significant experience programming for the Android platform, using Java and/or Kotlin.
- You are used to the challenges that modern computing platforms bring such as asynchronous programming and are comfortable with the reactive programming paradigm.
- You combine creativity and forward-thinking with a structured approach and can break down large features into manageable bits and pieces.
- English and/or Swedish in speech and writing. Swedish is desirable.
We offer you
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- Good development and career opportunities, for example, we sponsor you to get AWS certified.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions.
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation https://www.postnordplus.com/.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://www.postnord.com.
Apply
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, email mikaela.englund@postnord.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications by email.
We look forward to hearing from you!
