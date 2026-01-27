Android Developer
2026-01-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Marshall Group AB publ
Marshall Group is the audio, tech, and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. Our flagship brand, Marshall, is uniquely positioned with over 60 years of rock 'n' roll attitude on stage, at home, and on the go. Our iconic products are brought to life by a dedicated team of 800 passionate employees and sold in over 90 markets worldwide.
Right now, we need to strengthen our Software team with a Android developer that will be working with our cross-functional teams. The world of audio is changing. Smart speakers and True Wireless headphones are turning audio into a high-tech industry. In the last few years, our products have gone from simple wired devices to connected and complex IoT devices. We are now focusing on evolving our mobile app and the added value it can provide to our users.
What you'll do:
Maintain and develop Android mobile apps for the Marshall brands
Collaborate closely with our UX and Design team to discuss new features and functions.
Support and participate in testing activities and evaluation of the app.
Participate in knowledge-sharing sessions to promote new ideas and innovation.
Teamwork with the other developers to help us brainstorm solutions and make our apps even better for our users.
Prototyping new ideas to make them come true, both individually and across teams.
Who we're looking for:
You are an Android developer with a collaborative mindset who cooperates well internally and externally. To succeed in this role, you need to be committed to collaborative problem-solving, and build quality products to create great user experiences together with the UX and design team. We believe you have a great passion for new technologies, trends, and software development. You get excited by the idea of creating an amazing app experience that resonates with people not only on a functional level but also on an emotional level.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
• 3 years of proven professional Android app development experience.
Experience working with Kotlin.
Proficient in modern android design patterns (for ex. MVVM, dependency injection) and Jetpack components.
Familiarity with coroutines and Compose, Dagger Hilt and Clean Architecture.
Good understanding of Firebase & REST etc.
Hence strong written and spoken English skills are essential.
Familiarity with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
Our pledge:
We thrive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
We encourage applications from all over the world. To enable transitioning from another country for a role at Marshall, we offer re-location support. This support is tailored for each role but always includes visa/work permit application, local authority registration, and home finding service. Don't hesitate to reach out if you have any questions.
Does this sound like you?
