Analytics & Master Data - IS Functional Analyst - ABB AB - Datajobb i Västerås

ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås2021-06-30Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.We are looking for a creative and ambitious IS Functional Analyst who will support the development and implementation of new or enhanced features at ABB Process Automation PCP Warehouse Management System.You will be reporting to the Head of Analytics and Master Data, and with the team be engaged with developing and maintenance of back-end solutions and processes to support analytics and reporting. The team works as an essential contributor to the Warehouse Management platform including client, webservice, database, integrations, server and documentation.Join our team of professionals and start a new work career in ABB! We offer you exciting technical challenges now and in the future.Your responsibilitiesContribute and drive processes and technical solutions for PA PCP WarehousesAlign the strategy with all relevant and (global and local) PA PCP process owners and management/ stakeholdersAct as a center of expertise for Warehouse Management System, including data, maintenance and solutions (business enabler)Accountability for system performance and process improvements, including interfaces to interlinked processesCapture, evaluate and prioritize user and business requirements, in close collaboration with stakeholders and subject matter expertsTranslate business requirements into specifications for project or system releasesSupport with barcode/labeling of productsEnable Analytics & Reporting through data management in databases (cloud and on prem)Work closely with IS service organization as well as Process Owners, ensuring best possible integration methodsDevelop technical solutions to support business needsYour backgroundSkills in database management (SQL)Knowledge of system development / programming (C#, HTMT5, JavaScript)Experience working in teams, coordinate and distribute tasksExperience of using SAP and more advanced SAP features such as queries, function modules, RFC/BAPI'sAbility to understand business requirements and apply problem solving methodsExperience working with integration methods and software componentsBI Application knowledgeUnderstand software lifecycles: requirement management, vendor selection/workshops, functional specification, development, testing, production, maintenance, support, and trainingSkills in Excel and O365You express yourself well verbally and in writing in English and SwedishMore about usManager Jesper Sundberg, +4621-32 41 53, will answer your questions about the position. Union Recruiting representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Johan Starner, +4621-34 20 80; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 21 32 51 94.You are welcome to apply the latest by August 15. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.We look forward to receiving your application (preferably in English). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. 2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15ABB ABÄngsgärdsgatan 672130 Västerås5839753