Analytics & Master Data - IS Functional Analyst
2023-05-29
We are looking for a creative and ambitious IS Functional Analyst who will support the development and implementation of new or enhanced features at ABB Process Automation Energy Industries Warehouse Management System.
With the team you will be engaged with developing and maintenance of back-end solutions and processes to support analytics and reporting. The team works as an essential contributor to the Warehouse Management platform including client, webservice, database, integrations, server and documentation.
Your responsibilities
Contribute and drive processes and technical solutions for PA Energy Industries Warehouses
Align the strategy with all relevant and (global and local) PA Energy Industries process owners and management/ stakeholders
Act as a center of expertise for Warehouse Management System, including data, maintenance and solutions (business enabler)
Accountability for system performance and process improvements, including interfaces to interlinked processes
Capture, evaluate and prioritize user and business requirements, in close collaboration with stakeholders and subject matter experts
Translate business requirements into specifications for project or system releases
Support with barcode/labeling of products
Enable Analytics & Reporting through data management in databases (cloud and on prem)
Work closely with IS service organization as well as Process Owners, ensuring best possible integration methods
Develop technical solutions to support business needs
Your background
Skills in database management (SQL)
Knowledge of system development / programming (C#, HTMT5, JavaScript)
Experience working in teams, coordinate and distribute tasks
Experience of using SAP and more advanced SAP features such as queries, function modules, RFC/BAIP's
Ability to understand business requirements and apply problem solving methods
Experience working with integration methods and software components
BI Application knowledge
Understand software lifecycles: requirement management, vendor selection/workshops, functional specification,
development, testing, production, maintenance, support, and training
Skills in Excel and O365
You express yourself well verbally and in writing in English and Swedish
More about us
Recruiting Manager Sara Hammarlund, +4676 893 2805, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +4621-34 25 72; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Lennart Rixman, +4621-32 52 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724 64 46 98.
Please apply latest by the 8th of June, 2023.
