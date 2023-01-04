Analytical Scientist to AstraZeneca Gothenburg
2023-01-04
Do you have an interest in analytical chemist? Would you like to work in a cross-functional environment using state of the art technology? Then you might be our next member in the Separation Science Laboratory team!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're looking for a talented and motivated analytical chemist to join our Separation Science Laboratory team within the Pharmaceutical Science function at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
The vision for Pharmaceutical Sciences is to deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules to nucleotide-based therapies and nanomedicines across AstraZeneca's therapy areas.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
You will join a highly competent team and collaboratively drive the delivery of pure compounds to our early portfolio. With a background in separation science, you'll demonstrate expertise applied to the purification and characterization of synthetic Oligonucleotides, Peptides and molecular conjugates thereof.
This is a lab-based role where you will be accountable for providing separation science expertise and facilitate the delivery of different new modalities with right quality to portfolio projects across our therapy areas within AstraZeneca. The team is working in close collaboration with scientists in other functions with the goal to develop the therapeutics of the future. We believe that our new colleague has a problem-solving mindset and can find innovative approaches to complex scientific questions. You work well independently, but you also enjoy teamwork and collaboration and can communicate well across functional boundaries.
You are expected to
• Be laboratory based and work collaboratively with colleagues
• Run and maintain chromatographic equipment
• Effectively operate with scientists from other functions in a highly cross-disciplinary environment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Scientific knowledge within analytical chemistry
• Technical skills and experience to use and maintain chromatographic equipment
• Excellent problem-solving skills
• Excellent English, both spoken and written
• Work collaboratively, prioritise your own work and act decisively
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Mölndal
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and our client wishes that all quiestions regarding the role is handled by Academic Wotk.
We work with an ongoing selection and the advert might be closed before the role is filled if we have moved forward to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
