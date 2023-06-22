Analytical Chemists (Scientist & Senior Scientist)
Hays Life Science / Analytical Chemists / Global Pharmaceutical Company / Gothenburg, Sweden
Hays Life Science is now searching for Analytical Chemists for a consultant assignment to a Global Pharmaceutical Company in Gothenburg, Sweden.
We're looking for talented and motivated Analytical Chemist to join one of our analytical characterization teams within Early Product Development and Manufacturing (EPDM) in Gothenburg.
You would join a highly collaborative team and together we will deliver the analytical science to product development within the early portfolio up to phase II.
To be successful in this role you will need a strong scientific background with good skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus.
This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent analytical expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of analytical science at the company.
Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
o University degree (MSc, PhD) in relevant discipline, preferable with industry experience
o Scientific knowledge within analytical science and technically skilled to use chromatography with relevant detection techniques for small molecules
o You are a driven experimentalist, with a passion to deliver highly relevant and reliable data and with the ability to be influential in discussions in a wide set of communities and multi-disciplinary project teams
o Excellent communication, collaboration, networking and leadership skills & ability to lead and inspire colleagues
If you also have experience in one or more of the following areas - great!
o Industry experience of pharmaceutical development including oral solid dosage form development
o Experience of CMC submissions and work according to GMP
o Skilled in specific analytical techniques for small molecules, e.g. mass spectrometry, NMR, dissolution etc
o Track record and keen interest of driving development within analytical science including championing new technologies and solutions
