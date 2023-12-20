Analyst, Investor Relations to Niam
2023-12-20
Do you want to join one of the leading real asset managers in northern Europe? Since 1998, Niam has grown to become one of the largest private property owners in the Nordics with ~EUR5bn of assets under management. We are currently looking for an analytical and proactive team member to the Investor Relations team that can support ongoing reporting and investor activities across Niam's three business units (Real Estate, Infrastructure and Credit).
The team
The Investor Relations team is located at the HQ in Stockholm and consists of 6 professionals organized into two groups that work closely together: the Investor Services group, manages investor activities with the existing investor base while the Fundraising group is responsible for fundraising strategies and activities across Niam's three business units.
The position
You will be part of the Investor Services group within the Investor Relations team, where you will play a key role in the management of existing investors and stakeholders. It is an administrative and client facing role where you will get an overall perspective of the company and opportunity to collaborate with colleagues across all Niam's business units. The role entails a lot of personal responsibility, the opportunity to quickly develop within your role and it includes a wide range of tasks, mainly:
• Coordinate various investor reports on both ad-hoc and continuous basis
• Manage investor information in various databases, such as virtual data rooms and CRM systems
• Prepare material and coordinate the setting of the Annual General Meetings and other investor meetings
• Relationship owner and data provider to various industry platforms (e.g. Preqin, INREV, UNPRI, etc.)
We Are Looking For
We believe you have an academic degree from a leading university and around 3-5 years of relevant experience from a client facing - or administrative role at a financial services company (Investment Bank, Private Equity firm, Alternative Assets Asset Management firm and/or Real Estate firm). The ideal candidate possesses the following characteristics:
• Relationship-building personality with good social and collaboration skills
• Attention to detail and focus on delivering high-quality work along with the ability to prioritize and manage workflows efficiently
• Extensive coordinating skills
• Humble team player that contributes to a good atmosphere
• A curious and creative mindset and willingness to take responsibility for both analytical and administrative tasks
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
• Proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint
About Niam
At Niam, we are committed to equity in action - as a leading real asset manager in northern Europe, we make a meaningful difference by putting capital to work. Building on more than 25 years of trusted experience and outstanding track-record, we unite leading expertise to unlock smarter investments in real estate, infrastructure, and credit strategies.
We are a team of specialists with a passion to perform. While delivering better solutions for our stakeholders, we also thrive in creating sustainable value in our surrounding local communities. Niam has offices in Stockholm, Helsinki, Oslo, Copenhagen, and Luxembourg.
About Capega
Capega is an authorized staffing and recruitment company with offices in central Stockholm. We specialize in interim solutions and recruitment within the fields of finance, real estate, banking, and insurance. As a comprehensive provider, we assist in filling positions at all levels with the right expertise. Learn more about us at www.capega.se
(http://www.capega.se/)
and initiate your first contact.
For more information on new postitions, follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/76341207/admin/)
or stay tuned at www.capega.se
(http://www.capega.se/)
How to apply
In this recruitment, Niam is collaborating with Capega and recruitment consultant Magnus Holmqvist. Please apply via the link as soon as possible, as we are continuously reviewing the selection. The deadline for applications is January 31th. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capega AB
(org.nr 559163-0016) Arbetsplats
Capega Kontakt
Magnus Holmqvist magnus.holmqvist@capega.se 076 –277 43 94 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Capega AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8343461