Ambitious Client Responsible for our Public Clients in Stockholm
2023-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Ework Group Stockholm is looking for our next Client Responsible to join our exciting journey!
We are currently expanding, developing our services and creating new offerings to keep challenging our market. To reach our goals we now need an ambitious and natural leader as Client Responsible to manage several of our client accounts within the Public sector. If you want to be a part of this investment, in a fast growing organization this is a great opportunity!
About the role
As Client Responsible, you are strategically responsible for several client accounts, ensuring high client satisfaction and delivery. You are responsible for selling our solutions through interacting directly with clients, maintain and develop your accounts and relationships. This includes setting and achieving client game plans while collaborating with your team. In addition to this you will continuously identify and prospect new business opportunities to expand our delivery.
Ework provides great support and tools from the Public Site, Marketing, and Product Development departments for you to leverage and exceed sales performance goals.
You will have the strategic responsibility for your clients and need to be able to work individually as well as to collaborate with others. In this role you will work closely with your dedicated team in operations, your manager and our Bid team to create and maintain a strong sales and high quality delivery. You are also expected to cooperate with other Client Responsible' s within the Client Development team in Stockholm as well as other offices.
Overall responsibilities
Move our existing clients forward to create win-win-win situations using a consultative approach
Be a vital part of building and driving Client Development
Responsibility for the current frame agreement's including Terms and Conditions with client and the business model
Identify new opportunities in market and participate in new sales activities
Plan, run and follow up tactical and strategic meetings externally as well as internally
Visualize, lead and impact key indicators and operational sales activity
Collaborate with cross functional teams and Bid to increase client success within the Public sector
Accelerate and expand collaboration with selected & existing clients on a strategical level
Develop a client game plan and forecast to increase sales to clients based on their business needs
Respond to RFP's and follow up with prospects
Important Qualities
You identify with our values; Consultative, Committed Collaborative, Curious
You are a natural relationship builder and are motivated by discovering new stakeholders and/or strengthen current client relationships
You are a true leader with the ability to inspire and lead team towards success
You are customer focused, business savvy and quickly adapt into corporate and complex environments to understand our clients' needs
You are trustworthy and take on challenges with a high energy level and engaging others
You enjoy being creative when solving challenges and investigating new opportunities
We wish, that you have
Proven sales track record of success selling consultant services and/or technology systems.
Since we are an international company you need strong verbal and written communications skills in both English and Swedish.
Experience/Knowledge within the Public Procurement Law, either as a supplier or a client in the Public Sector.
You might have worked as a sales representative
Successful sales experience (2+ years), preferably from a fast-paced and high-technological environment
Ability to communicate with clients regarding their business challenges and solutions on a strategic level
Strong stage presence and ability to engage and influence
We also appreciate if you have experience in processes for successful account management including forecasting, quota over achievements, sales presentations, short term, mid-term and long term opportunity management.
What do we offer?
We offer you to be part of a great and successful team with an excellent opportunity to develop yourself on both a personal and professional level. Our new beautiful Stockholm office is located in the city center, close to the central station and with easy access to public transport.
Ework Group has a generous wellness grant for all employees and we also have a flexible benefit that strengthens your pension.
Is it you we are looking for? Do not hesitate to apply today!
Additional information
Placement: Central Stockholm, Sweden.
Start: As soon as possible or up on agreement
Employment: Full-time employment
Last day of application: Please apply with your CV and cover letter as soon as possible but 19h February at the latest.
Contact information to TAP Eleonora Holm Evgenikou
Email: eleonora.holm@eworkgroup.com
Phone: 0704 129 279
If you are wondering what the process will look like, this is how we think:
First call with our Talent Acquisition Partner Eleonora Holm Evgenikou
Personality and problem-solving tests
First interview with Manager at site Stockholm
Second interview with manager's manager
Reference check
Offer and celebration!
About Ework Group
Ework Group is total talent solutions provider operating in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Poland. We are bridging the gap between talent and assignments. Through a vast portfolio of services and product solutions, we make talent accessible to organizations, as well as assignments accessible to professionals, in order to contribute to more dynamic, well-functioning and future proof talent supply chains.
Our company provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
