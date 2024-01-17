Algorithm Engineer to our Route Optimization Team
2024-01-17
About us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for you to help us on the journey ahead.
Some of the things you'll do:
Do you enjoy thinking about computationally difficult problems? Would you enjoy working in a team whose primary task is finding good approximations to problems like TSP (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Travelling_salesman_problem)
and VRP (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vehicle_routing_problem)?
Then this may be the job for you! The Route Optimization team calculates the best routes for our delivery vehicles to travel to give all our customers the service they have come to expect from us.
What We're Looking For
We think you are a passionate problem solver, eager to learn and to work in the borderlands between academic research and practical applications. You are an experienced software developer used to working in a team environment.
Most likely you will have multiple years of experience in Java programming, and some type of documented experience with combinatorial optimization and/or complexity theory.
You are, or can become, comfortable with reading and discussing research papers.
It's beneficial if you have experience in one or more of the following: Python, GCP, Terraform, AWS, Ignite, Git, SQL, Docker, Kubernetes.
If this is you, we really can't wait to meet you!
What you'll get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you!
Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm.
Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends!
Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town
Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites.
Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases.
Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day.
Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time.
Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Diversity and inclusion is very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
