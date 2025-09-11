AI Technical Product Manager
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Sinch is on a multi-year journey to responsibly scale AI across Enterprise IT (EIT). We're looking for a Specialist AI Technical Product Manager to take ownership of core AI capabilities as part of the EIT domain to ensure AI is safe, effective, and enterprise-ready.
You'll partner closely with our central AI Function (responsible for end-user experience, including agent configuration and design) and act as the bridge to Infrastructure, End-User Support, Security, and other IT teams. You'll define, deliver, and continuously improve the technical products, integrations, and operating model that enable AI at scale.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid) and reports to the VP, Business Operations EIT.
Product ownership & strategy
Own the product vision, roadmap, and backlog for IT AI capabilities (connectors, LLM services, knowledge ingestion, guardrails, governance tooling).
Translate business needs into clear Product Requirements Documents (PRDs), epics, and acceptance criteria.
Balance quality, cost, and latency trade-offs for AI workloads.
Align with the AI Team to ensure agent experiences are enabled by robust back-end capabilities.
Integration & connectors (Enterprise IT)
Scope, design, and deliver secure AI connectors for enterprise platforms (e.g. Microsoft 365/SharePoint, Slack, Jira/Confluence, SAP, data warehouses).
Partner with Infra/Networking on performance, resiliency, and disaster recovery for AI services.
Knowledge & data foundations
Lead document classification and taxonomy initiatives.
Define ingestion, enrichment, and retention standards for enterprise knowledge used by AI.
Establish data access rules, redaction/DLP policies, and least-privilege models to protect PII and sensitive content.
LLMOps & safety
Define quality metrics (help-desk deflection, first-contact resolution, precision/recall, latency, cost per outcome).
Run A/B experiments and help establish observability for AI systems (feedback loops, drift detection, hallucination monitoring, content filtering).
Security, risk & compliance
Partner with Security, Legal, and Privacy on policy, DPIAs, data residency, logging, and audit; ensure alignment with ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR.
Define incident response runbooks for AI features and coordinate with Problem/Change Management.
Roles, responsibilities & operating model
Establish clear Roles & Responsibilities model (RACI) across AI, Enterprise IT, and business units.
Build enablement for End-User Support (playbooks, knowledge articles, escalation paths), and coordinate training and adoption programs.
Reporting & success measures
Own OKRs and executive reporting for EIT AI (adoption, satisfaction, risk posture, cost/benefit).
Continuously re-prioritize based on business impact, risk, and feedback.
REQUIREMENTS
We believe you thrive at the intersection of product, platform, and change. You're comfortable diving into the technical details while communicating clearly with diverse stakeholders.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or related field (Master's is a plus).
Experienced in Product Management or Technical Program/Product roles, including a minimum of 3 years delivering AI/ML or data-driven products in enterprise environments.
Proven track record rolling out transformational capabilities at global scale (multi-region, multi-tenant, regulated environments).
Hands-on familiarity with LLMs and AI platforms; experience with one or more of OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Azure OpenAI, AWS Bedrock. Exposure to Google Agentspace is strongly preferred.
Practical experience with:
• RAG architectures, embeddings, prompt management, evaluation frameworks, and guardrails.
• Building secure connectors and APIs (REST/GraphQL), eventing, and middleware patterns.
• Cloud platforms (GCP/Azure/AWS), identity and access (Azure AD/Entra, Okta), and secrets management.
• Enterprise IT platforms such as Microsoft 365/SharePoint, Jira/Confluence, Slack.
Strong grounding in security, privacy, and compliance for AI (DLP, PII handling, retention, audit).
Comfortable with Agile/Scrum; able to write crisp PRDs and sequence/architecture diagrams.
Excellent communication and stakeholder skills, with the ability to influence, drive alignment, and lead change across technical and non-technical teams.
Nice to have: ITIL v4 and cloud certifications (GCP, Azure, AWS).
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey.
