AI Technical Product Manager
2025-12-10
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
Sinch is on a multi-year journey to responsibly scale AI across Enterprise IT (EIT). We're looking for a Specialist AI Technical Product Manager to take ownership of core AI capabilities as part of the EIT domain to ensure AI is safe, effective, and enterprise-ready.
You'll partner closely with our central AI Function (responsible for end-user experience, including agent configuration and design) and act as the bridge to Infrastructure, End-User Support, Security, and other IT teams. You'll define, deliver, and continuously improve the technical products, integrations, and operating model that enable AI at scale.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid) and reports to the VP, Business Operations EIT.
What You'll Do
Own the AI Product Strategy: Define and manage the roadmap for enterprise AI capabilities, including connectors, LLM services, governance tools, and guardrails.
Deliver Secure Integrations: Design and implement AI connectors for platforms like Microsoft 365, Slack, Jira, SAP, and data warehouses, ensuring performance and resilience.
Build Knowledge Foundations: Set standards for data ingestion, classification, enrichment, and retention to power AI systems while protecting sensitive information.
Drive AI Quality & Safety: Define success metrics, run A/B tests, and establish monitoring for drift, hallucinations, and compliance.
Ensure Security & Compliance: Collaborate with Security, Legal, and Privacy teams to meet ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR requirements; create incident response playbooks.
Enable Adoption: Develop support playbooks, training programs, and clear roles across IT and business units to scale AI responsibly.
Report & Optimize: Own OKRs and executive reporting for AI adoption, risk posture, and ROI; continuously reprioritize based on impact and feedback.
What We're Looking For
Education: Bachelor's in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (Master's preferred).
Experience: 3+ years in Product Management or Technical Program roles delivering AI/ML or data-driven products in enterprise environments.
Technical Expertise:
Hands-on with LLMs and platforms like OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure OpenAI, AWS Bedrock (Google Agentspace is a plus).
Familiarity with RAG architectures, embeddings, prompt management, and evaluation frameworks.
Experience building secure APIs/connectors (REST/GraphQL) and working with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Knowledge of enterprise IT systems (Microsoft 365, Jira, Slack) and identity/access management (Azure AD, Okta).
Security & Compliance: Strong grounding in data privacy, DLP, PII handling, and audit requirements.
Ways of Working: Comfortable with Agile/Scrum; able to write clear PRDs and architecture diagrams.
Soft Skills: Excellent communication and stakeholder management; proven ability to influence and lead change.
Nice to Have: ITIL v4 and cloud certifications.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: . No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us!
