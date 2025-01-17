AI Systems Engineer
About Us
Softwerk is a software development company based in the southern Swedish city of Växjö, our own little Silicon Valley. The company was founded by two employees of the Department of Computer Science at Linnaeus University in 2008 and has grown to around 30 employees since. All live and breathe coding. With one leg in the academic world and the other in the commercial, our software solutions are always in the scientific and technological vanguard. That's how we're able to provide the most valuable products to our customers.
At Softwerk, highly skilled and creative minds from all over the world come together to turn ideas into deliverables. Join a team that encourages continuous learning. Work in the company of true experts that will help you push your knowledge to the fullest extent, and raise the bar at every step. Be part of interesting development projects with the latest technology on the forefront. Softwerk is a company that you will be proud to work for.
We are continuously growing and need to expand the team with more people who share the same passion for tech as we do. We are seeking a motivated and skilled Systems Engineer to join our team and contribute to the advancement of our technology and infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities
Design, implement, and maintain IT AI systems and infrastructure to meet business needs.
Monitor and manage system performance, ensuring reliability and efficiency.
Troubleshoot and resolve system issues, providing timely support to stakeholders.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate and optimize solutions.
Develop and maintain documentation for systems architecture, processes, and configurations.
Evaluate and recommend new technologies and solutions to improve system capabilities.
Ensure compliance with security standards and best practices.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Strong knowledge of pipeline management tools and data engineering tools.
Proficiency in deploying machine learning models to cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and Tensorflow.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Strong communication and documentation skills.
What We Offer
As an employee of Softwerk, you have a great influence over your work situation with flexible working hours and the opportunity for remote work.
We offer you a place in a creative and international environment among highly technical skilled co-workers.
We care about your health and give you a wellness allowance that can be used for workouts or massages. We are located in newly renovated premises in the I11 area in Växjö, close to the gym, restaurants and good public transport.
You will get a solid introduction and a mentor who will be the person to go-to for any questions you may have during your first period of employment.
You will be taking part in interesting development projects - most of our projects are executed from our office in Växjö.
You will be challenged and work in an agile environment with technology at the forefront
You will meet awesome colleagues both at Softwerk but also among our customer staff. We are a tight knit team with a nice family like atmosphere both at our office but also online e.g. we bring our dogs to the office, we arrange Fifa play-offs in our lounge, we get together every morning for breakfast where we love to discuss any of our nerdy hobbies. We trust our team to have the freedom to choose how, when and where to best get the job done. This also means that we value your time and don't expect you to work outside your working hours.
