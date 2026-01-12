AI Software Engineer
2026-01-12
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a AI Software Engineer on behalf of our client.
Job summaryWe are seeking a talented AI Software Engineer with expertise in computer vision and optional experience in edge deployment.Key Responsibilities:Research and implement state-of-the-art AI models for computer vision applications.Evaluate existing solutions and propose improvements.Develop and optimize algorithms for edge devices, ensuring efficient performance.Collaborate on software development projects using C++ and modern frameworks.Manage and preprocess large datasets; knowledge of data management is a plus.Contribute to technology selection and architecture decisions for new use cases.Support potential research initiatives and proof-of-concept projects.Required Skills & Experience:Strong understanding of AI frameworks (PyTorch required; MLFlow and Airflow are a plus).Proficiency in C++ for algorithm deployment on edge devices.Solid experience in software development and best practices.Knowledge of segmentation networks and computer vision techniques.Ability to evaluate and benchmark AI solutions.Minimum 2-3 years of relevant experience in AI or computer vision.Nice-to-Have:Experience with data management and pipeline optimization.Familiarity with edge computing constraints and performance tuning.
Additional informationWe are looking for candidates present in Stockholm and working onsite/hybrid and can start working in a short timeframe.
Other Information :
Duration : ASAP till Öppet
Assignment duration: 12 months
Application Deadline : 2026-01-13
Work Model : On-sitePlease apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
